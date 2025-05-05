Become a Sponsor - Jackie Adkins Memorial Cruise-In

Main St

Tazewell, VA 24651, USA

🏁 Gold Sponsor
$1,000
• Logo featured on all promotional materials (banners, flyers, signage, social media) • Recognition during opening and throughout the event • Premium booth location on Main Street • Logo/link on event website and email marketing • Mention in press releases and local media
🏎️ Silver Sponsor
$500
• Logo on banners, flyers, and social media • Booth space on Main Street • Acknowledgment during the event • Logo/link on event website
🚘 Bronze Sponsor
$250
• Logo on shared sponsor banner and printed signage • Name announced at the event • Logo listed on website
🛠️ Friend of the Show
$100
• Business name on banner and event website • Social media thank-you
✏️ Custom / In-Kind Sponsorship
free
Want to contribute a custom amount or provide goods/services? Select this option and describe it in the comments section.

