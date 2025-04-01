Become a Sponsor of Tiffany's Pink Pedal Ride

Hosted by
About this event
Sponsorship includes: • Large Company logo on the back of all event t-shirts • Complimentary t-shirt(s) • Company advertisement on event website • Large company logo with link to company webpage on event website • Company name/logo advertised within race packet • Advertisement sign at all ride locations including rest stops • Complimentary entries (15) in the ride of your choice • End of event complimentary food vouchers (15)
Sponsorship includes: • Large Company logo on the back of all event t-shirts • Complimentary t-shirt(s) • Company logo with link to company webpage on event website • Company name/logo advertised within race packet • Advertisement sign at all ride locations including rest stops • Complimentary entries (10) in the ride of your choice • End of event complimentary food vouchers (10)
Sponsorship includes: • Company logo on the back of all event t-shirts • Complimentary t-shirt(s) • Company logo with link to company webpage on event website • Company name/logo advertised on website and race packet • Advertisement sign placed at start/finish line • Complimentary entries (5) in the ride of your choice • End of event complimentary food vouchers (5)
Sponsorship includes: • Company logo on the back of all event t-shirts • Complimentary t-shirt(s) • Company logo with link to company webpage on event website • Company name/logo advertised within race packet • Complimentary entries (3) in the ride of your choice • End of event complimentary food vouchers (3)
Sponsorship includes: • Company name/logo advertised within race packet • Company logo on event website • Complimentary t-shirt (1) • Complimentary entries (1) in the ride of your choice • End of event complimentary food vouchers (1)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!