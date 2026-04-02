AFP - Become a Sponsor Partner

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Supports student learning materials and program resources.
Renews monthly
Helps fund entrepreneurship training and hands-on business experiences.
Renews monthly
Helps sponsor student participation and expand scholarship opportunities.
Renews monthly
Supports multiple students and contributes to program expansion.
Renews monthly
Supports multiple students and contributes to program expansion.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!