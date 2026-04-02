Access Fitel Platform

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Access Fitel Platform

About the memberships

AFP - Become a Sponsor Partner

🥉Community Sponsor
$250

Renews monthly

Supports student learning materials and program resources.

🥈Education Sponsor
$500

Renews monthly

Helps fund entrepreneurship training and hands-on business experiences.

🥇Student Sponsor
$1,000

Renews monthly

Helps sponsor student participation and expand scholarship opportunities.

💎Impact Partner
$2,500

Renews monthly

Supports multiple students and contributes to program expansion.

🏆 Legacy Impact Partner
$5,000

Renews monthly

Supports multiple students and contributes to program expansion.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!