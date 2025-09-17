Southern California Fourth Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction

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Southern California Fourth Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction

About this event

Become a Sponsor or Place an Ad. You can also bless Bishop Dixon directly by adding a donation to Southern California Fourth Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction

1962 Euclid Ave

San Diego, CA 92105, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$900

Includes a full-page ad (8.5 x 11), two autographed special editions of On the Potter’s Wheel, by Bishop Dixon, and a Souvenir Book

Diamond Sponsor
$450

Includes a half-page ad (8.5 x 5.5) , an autographed special edition of On the Potter’s Wheel by Bishop Dixon, and a Souvenir Book

Gold Sponsor
$270

includes a quarter-page ad (4.25 x 5.5), an autographed special edition of On the Potter’s Wheel by Bishop Dixon, and a Souvenir Book

Silver Sponsor
$90

Birthday Greetings 50 words or less, no picture. Includes a Souvenir Book)

Full Page Ad (8.5 x 11)
$200

Includes a Souvenir Book

Half Page Ad (8.5 x 5.5)
$155

Includes a Souvenir Book

Quarter Page Ad (4.25 x 5.5)
$75

Includes a Souvenir Book

Birthday Greetings (50 words or less; no picture)
$25
Add a donation for Southern California Fourth Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction

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