Become a Sponsor or Place an Ad. You can also bless Bishop Dixon directly by adding a donation to Southern California Fourth Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction

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Includes a full-page ad (8.5 x 11), two autographed special editions of On the Potter’s Wheel, by Bishop Dixon, and a Souvenir Book
Includes a half-page ad (8.5 x 5.5) , an autographed special edition of On the Potter’s Wheel by Bishop Dixon, and a Souvenir Book
includes a quarter-page ad (4.25 x 5.5), an autographed special edition of On the Potter’s Wheel by Bishop Dixon, and a Souvenir Book
Birthday Greetings 50 words or less, no picture. Includes a Souvenir Book)
Includes a Souvenir Book
Includes a Souvenir Book
Includes a Souvenir Book
$
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