Become a Sponsor - Small Town Throw-Down & Chili Showdown

*Priority Name/Logo on event signage, you provide
*Priority Name/Logo on Printed Flyers and event banners
*Logo custom-printed on one of the official CornHole boards-presented to the tournament winner.
*Highlighted as a “presenting sponsor” on all signage, digital ads, and social media
*1 free vendor booth in premium location
*Listed as title sponsor on our website
*Recognition in announcements during the event
*Optional opportunity to speak during the event or present a tournament award.
☑️ This is our highest-visibility sponsorship tier—excellent for long-term branding!
*Priority Name/Logo on event signage, you provide
*Priority Name/Logo on Printed Flyers and event banners
*Logo custom-printed on one of the official CornHole boards-presented to the tournament winner.
*Highlighted as a “presenting sponsor” on all signage, digital ads, and social media
*1 free vendor booth in premium location
*Listed as title sponsor on our website
*Recognition in announcements during the event
*Optional opportunity to speak during the event or present a tournament award.
☑️ This is our highest-visibility sponsorship tier—excellent for long-term branding!
Main Event Sponsor
$300
*Name/Logo on event signage, you provide
*Social Media Recognition
*Name/Logo on Printed Flyers and event banners
*1 free vendor booth
*Listed as “Main Event Sponsor” no our website
*Recognition in announcements during the event
*Name/Logo on event signage, you provide
*Social Media Recognition
*Name/Logo on Printed Flyers and event banners
*1 free vendor booth
*Listed as “Main Event Sponsor” no our website
*Recognition in announcements during the event
Community Champion
$150
*Name/Logo on event signage, you provide
*Social Media Recognition
*50% off vendor booth
*Listed as a “Community Champion” on our website.
*Name/Logo on event signage, you provide
*Social Media Recognition
*50% off vendor booth
*Listed as a “Community Champion” on our website.
Trophy Sponsor
$15
Sponsor a trophy for one of our cook-Off Or Teen Division Tournament Winners
✔️ Public recognition during awards
✔️ Perfect for individuals or small businesses
*Total of 15 trophies are needed, 29 Awards total.
Sponsor a trophy for one of our cook-Off Or Teen Division Tournament Winners
✔️ Public recognition during awards
✔️ Perfect for individuals or small businesses
*Total of 15 trophies are needed, 29 Awards total.
General Donation
$1
Every Dollar Makes a Difference.
Big change starts with small acts of generosity. Whether it's $1 or $100, your gift helps.
It’s not about how much you give—it’s about showing up. When you give, you're part of a foundation that believes in creating a better world, one dollar at a time.
💛 Give what you can. Watch what we can do—together.
Every Dollar Makes a Difference.
Big change starts with small acts of generosity. Whether it's $1 or $100, your gift helps.
It’s not about how much you give—it’s about showing up. When you give, you're part of a foundation that believes in creating a better world, one dollar at a time.
💛 Give what you can. Watch what we can do—together.
In-Kind Donation
free
In-kind donations are non-monetary contributions that help support our event - such as gift cards, raffle items, services, food, supplies, or other goods.
Examples:
✔️Gift baskets or products for our raffle
✔️Tickets to local attractions
✔️Services like photography, face painting, or printing
✔️Food/drinks or supplies for event use - Cases of Water/Cheese Cubes/Crackers/Spoons — Regulations size Cornhole boards, Horseshoes, washers
*These contributions are greatly appreciated and will be acknowledged during the event and in our sponsor shoutouts!
In-kind donations are non-monetary contributions that help support our event - such as gift cards, raffle items, services, food, supplies, or other goods.
Examples:
✔️Gift baskets or products for our raffle
✔️Tickets to local attractions
✔️Services like photography, face painting, or printing
✔️Food/drinks or supplies for event use - Cases of Water/Cheese Cubes/Crackers/Spoons — Regulations size Cornhole boards, Horseshoes, washers
*These contributions are greatly appreciated and will be acknowledged during the event and in our sponsor shoutouts!
Tournament Sponsor —$[Custom Amount]
free
Help us heat up the competition! *Tournament Sponsors directly contribute to the prize pots for our Cornhole, Horseshoe, or Washer Pitching contests.
*Sponsors will be recognized during tournament announcements, on event signage near their sponsored bracket, and in our digital thank-yous.
*Want to sponsor a specific tournament or provide a custom prize amount? Let us know below!
Help us heat up the competition! *Tournament Sponsors directly contribute to the prize pots for our Cornhole, Horseshoe, or Washer Pitching contests.
*Sponsors will be recognized during tournament announcements, on event signage near their sponsored bracket, and in our digital thank-yous.
*Want to sponsor a specific tournament or provide a custom prize amount? Let us know below!