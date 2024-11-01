Become a business sponsor with Fallon’s Flight and help bring comfort, support, and remembrance to families in need

Angel Sponsor
$10,000

Your exceptional generosity helps keeps our NICU cart going for the year impacting over 700 lives in our local area whose babies are in the NICU at Sacred Heart and Kootenai Health

Star Sponsor
$5,500

Covers the cost of Razz baby stuffed animals on the NICU cart for the entire year!

Koala Sponsor
$3,000

Covers the cost of the Angel Baby Club in full for the year, ensuring families receive meaningful support throughout the year, including personal letters, keepsakes, opportunities for connection and a place to share their stories and baby. Currently we are honoring 150+ babies in 11 different countries

Rainbow Sponsor
$2,000

Covers the cost for Lovey's in the NICU at both Sacred Heart and Kootenai Health for 4 months.

Butterfly Sponsor
$1,500

Covers journals on the NICU carts for the year.

Daffodil Sponsor
$500

Funds day-to-day operational needs, including administration, shipping, and other essential tasks that keep Fallon’s Flight running smoothly and efficiently.

