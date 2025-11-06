Become a Supporter

This membership is not a traditional museum sponsorship is a special opportunity to support the renovation and revitalization of the Taylor Museum of Waco and McLennan County History.

Your participation directly contributes to Phase One of the museum’s renovation and supports the ongoing efforts of the endowment dedicated to preserving and enhancing this important community landmark.

By joining as a student supporter, you become part of a growing member of participants that will bring new life to the museum and help ensure its legacy for generations to come.

In return, you’ll receive exclusive email updates, including announcements about upcoming events, project milestones, and museum newsletters, keeping you connected to the progress your support makes possible and will provide unlimited admission to the museum when it opens.