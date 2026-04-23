Become a Sustaining Member

Your membership with the Kern County 999 Foundation directly supports the men and women of local law enforcement and their families in times of greatest need. As a member, your contribution helps provide critical financial assistance to the families of fallen or injured officers and supports community outreach efforts that honor the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement professionals.





Every donation—no matter the amount—strengthens our mission to stand beside those who protect our community. Members play a vital role in ensuring we can respond immediately when tragedy strikes and continue offering meaningful support to those affected.





All funds raised stay right here in Kern County, ensuring your support directly benefits the local officers and families who serve our community.





By joining the Kern County 999 Foundation, you are making a real and lasting impact while demonstrating your commitment to those who dedicate their lives to keeping Kern County safe.