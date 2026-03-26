Become a Sustaining Member

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Your support of $25 a month allows us to reduce food insecurity, improve education and enhance community support systems for our neighbors in Jasper County.
Renews monthly
Your support of $40 a month allows us to reduce food insecurity, improve education and enhance community support systems for our neighbors in Jasper County.
Renews monthly
Your support of $50 a month allows us to reduce food insecurity, improve education and enhance community support systems for our neighbors in Jasper County.
Renews monthly
Your support of $100 a month allows us to reduce food insecurity, improve education and enhance community support systems for our neighbors in Jasper County.
Valid until May 10, 2027
Your annual support of $150 allows us to reduce food insecurity, improve education and enhance community support systems for our neighbors in Jasper County.
No expiration
Thank you for your gift which allows us to reduce food insecurity, improve education and strengthen community support systems for our neighbors in Jasper County.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!