Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, Inc.

Offered by

Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, Inc.

About the memberships

Become a Sustaining Member

Supporter
$25

Renews monthly

Your support of $25 a month allows us to reduce food insecurity, improve education and enhance community support systems for our neighbors in Jasper County.

Advocate
$40

Renews monthly

Your support of $40 a month allows us to reduce food insecurity, improve education and enhance community support systems for our neighbors in Jasper County.

Patron
$50

Renews monthly

Your support of $50 a month allows us to reduce food insecurity, improve education and enhance community support systems for our neighbors in Jasper County.

Advocate
$100

Renews monthly

Your support of $100 a month allows us to reduce food insecurity, improve education and enhance community support systems for our neighbors in Jasper County.

Friend
$150

Valid until May 10, 2027

Your annual support of $150 allows us to reduce food insecurity, improve education and enhance community support systems for our neighbors in Jasper County.

Give what you can
Pay what you can

No expiration

Thank you for your gift which allows us to reduce food insecurity, improve education and strengthen community support systems for our neighbors in Jasper County.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!