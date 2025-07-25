Become a sustaining member of the Iota Pi TKE Alumni Association

Offered by
Valid until March 12, 2027
An annual donation of $50 gets you a quarterly subscription to The TEKE magazine and a Life Loyal TKE lapel pin.
An annual donation of $100 gets you everything in the Rush level as well as full access to The TEKE magazine electronic archives of past issues.
An annual donation of $150 gets you access to everything in the Bid level, as well as discounts on rental cars from National/Enterprise, and a 25% discount on tickets for Alumni Association events during the calendar year.
An annual donation of $250 gets you access to everything in the Rock level, as well as access to the member's only section of the Alumni Association website where you can view our alumni and their contact information as well as their current city and state.
An annual donation of $500 or more gets you access to everything in the Gavel level, as well as free admission to any Alumni Association events during the calendar year.
