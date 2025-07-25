Iota Pi TKE Alumni Association

Iota Pi TKE Alumni Association

Become a sustaining member of the Iota Pi TKE Alumni Association

Rush Level
$50

Valid until March 12, 2027

An annual donation of $50 gets you a quarterly subscription to The TEKE magazine and a Life Loyal TKE lapel pin.

Bid Level
$100

Valid until March 12, 2027

An annual donation of $100 gets you everything in the Rush level as well as full access to The TEKE magazine electronic archives of past issues.


Paint the Rock
$150

Valid until March 12, 2027

An annual donation of $150 gets you access to everything in the Bid level, as well as discounts on rental cars from National/Enterprise, and a 25% discount on tickets for Alumni Association events during the calendar year.

Gavel Level
$250

Valid until March 12, 2027

An annual donation of $250 gets you access to everything in the Rock level, as well as access to the member's only section of the Alumni Association website where you can view our alumni and their contact information as well as their current city and state.

Ring the Bell
$500

Valid until March 12, 2027

An annual donation of $500 or more gets you access to everything in the Gavel level, as well as free admission to any Alumni Association events during the calendar year.

