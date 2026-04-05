Become a Sustaining Partner to Help Families Battling Childhood Cancer

About the memberships
Renews monthly
The light in the darkness partners commit to a monthly donation of 50 dollars. When we get to 20 committed partners we will be able to pay a car payment for one family every month. It may not seem big, but everything we do to take the financial pressure off of these families allows them to focus on what is most important, their warrior child.
No expiration
The Waymaker partners are critical to the long term success of this foundation. With 20 Waymakers we can pay one house payment every month for the families battling childhood cancer.
These parents are praying relentlessly and need our community to step up and provide support in their time of need.
Because of your generosity... NO ONE FIGHTS ALONE!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!