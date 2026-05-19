US AI Council

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US AI Council

About the memberships

Become a USAIC Alliance Member

Alliance Membership - Individual
$125

Valid until June 4, 2027

Individual membership for practitioners, executives, policymakers, researchers, and AI leaders.

Alliance Membership - Startup
$750

Valid until June 4, 2027

For Startup (<50 employees) organizations building and deploying AI responsibly.

Alliance Membership - Mid-size
$2,500

Valid until June 4, 2027

For Mid-size (50-500 employees) organizations building and deploying AI responsibly.

Alliance Membership - Enterprise
$7,500

Valid until June 4, 2027

For Enterprise (500+ employees) organizations building and deploying AI responsibly.

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