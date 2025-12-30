Become a VENDOR at 2026 Strut Your Mutt 1 Mile Wag Walk!!

THIS FORM IS ONLY FOR ATTENDEES REGISTERING TO BE A VENDOR. We would love to have YOUR participation as a VENDOR at the event! Vendor set-up is FREE but know that space is limited. DO NOT WAIT to SIGN UP!! We offer first and prime locations to our committed paid sponsors. Available Free Vendor spots will be assigned after our Sponsor deadline on February 28.

If you want to sponsor the event, visit our website and navigate to the "Become a Sponsor" section to complete the registration.

IMPORTANT NOTE: you are responsible for your own tables, chairs, tent and any other needed equipment or supplies (limited electrical outlets available- must know in advance).