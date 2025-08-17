Become A Volunteer

Docent Program Administration
Docent communication and scheduling supervision

Website maintenance
Occasional content edits, upload photos, etc.

Videography
Speaker programs, other events, upload to YouTube channel

Speaker Program
Identify and contact potential speakers, coordinate program scheduling

Communications
Assist with drafting occasional newsletters and email blasts.

Basic graphic/web ad design
Create event flyers other promotional materials.

Event Assistant
Assist with event logistics, setup, breakdown.

Online Store Manager
Suggests seasonal or miscellaneous items, monitors upcoming sales through online vendor, promotes online store via email contact list.

Miscellanous
Have a special talent not listed here? Let us know your expertise!

