Tahogreen Eco Guardians

Become an Eco Guardian

Seed Guardian
$10

Renews monthly

Plant up to 10 trees a month, help with minor household support to tribal communities (groceries, utensils, etc..)

Tree Guardian
$20

Renews monthly

Plant up to 20 trees a month, help with education/infrastructure support to tribal communities (books, repair & maintenance, drinking water)

Forest Guardian
$50

No expiration

Plant up to 50 trees a month, help with major infrastructure and education support that are crucial for the communities (solar units, drinking wells, toilets, etc...)

Tribal Guardian
$100

Renews monthly

Plant up to 100 trees a month, help with adopting villages by providing support for their livelihoods, building schools, roads, etc...)

Seed Guardian - Annual
$100

Valid for one year

Plant up to 10 trees a month, help with minor household support to tribal communities (groceries, utensils, etc..)

Tree Guardian - Annual
$200

Valid for one year

Plant up to 20 trees a month, help with education/infrastructure support to tribal communities (books, repair & maintenance, drinking water)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!