Become an Eco Guardian

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Plant up to 10 trees a month, help with minor household support to tribal communities (groceries, utensils, etc..)
Renews monthly
Plant up to 20 trees a month, help with education/infrastructure support to tribal communities (books, repair & maintenance, drinking water)
No expiration
Plant up to 50 trees a month, help with major infrastructure and education support that are crucial for the communities (solar units, drinking wells, toilets, etc...)
Renews monthly
Plant up to 100 trees a month, help with adopting villages by providing support for their livelihoods, building schools, roads, etc...)
Valid for one year
Plant up to 10 trees a month, help with minor household support to tribal communities (groceries, utensils, etc..)
Valid for one year
Plant up to 20 trees a month, help with education/infrastructure support to tribal communities (books, repair & maintenance, drinking water)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!