Become an Elevated Voices Investor

-Title sponsorship of a major Elevated Voices event or program during the year
-Sponsorship level recognition in all marketing and press releases for one year
- Logo featured on the homepage of the Elevated Voices website for one year
- On stage recognition during major Elevated Voices event or program during the year
-Full-page advertisement in printed Elevated Voices event programs for one year
-Six social media spotlights throughout the year
-Custom Yearly thank you gift
Community Builder
$2,500
- Logo featured on the website for one year
- Sponsorship level recognition for two major Elevated Voices events or programs during the year
-On stage recognition during major Elevated Voices event or program during the year - Four social media spotlights throughout the year
- Half-page advertisement in printed Elevated Voices event programs
- Custom yearly Thank you gift
Creative Catalyst
$1,500
- Logo featured on the website for six months
-Listed sponsor with sponsor level on EV event pamphlets
- On Stage recognition at major Elevated Voices event or program during the year - Quarter-page advertisement in Major Elevated Voices event programs
-Three social media spotlights -Recognition in printed and digital Elevated Voices event signage -Custom yearly thank you gift
Empowerment Ally
$500
- Logo or name featured on the website for three months
- Logo or name printed on one Elevated Voices event pamphlet
- One social media spotlight
Community Contributor
$250
- Name listed in the Community Supporters section of the website
- Public thank-you message on social media
In-Kind Donation
free
We gladly accept in-kind contributions such as services, products, venue space, printing, food, or equipment. In-kind sponsors receive recognition equivalent to the estimated value of their contribution and are placed within the appropriate sponsorship tier.
At Elevated Voices, we believe value isn’t always measured in dollars. Sometimes, it’s the opportunity itself—and that’s what we’re building together.