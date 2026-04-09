Irish Hills Bombshells

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Irish Hills Bombshells

About this event

Become an IHB Sponsor!

Gold Helmet Sponsor
$500

Banner & Table Marketing Space; Social Media Advertisement (2x per bout month); Half Page Bout Program Ad; Shout Outs during home bouts; 1 Team T-Shirt & 2 Home Season Passes

Silver Helmet Sponsor
$300

Banner & Table Marketing Space; Social Media Advertisement (2x per bout month); Half Page Bout Program Ad; Shout Outs during home bouts; 1 Piece of Team Merch (up to $15)

Bronze Helmet
$200

Social Media Advertisement (2x per bout month); Shout Outs during home bouts; Business Card Program Ad; 1 Piece of Team Merch (up to $15)

Hardship Fund Sponsor
$300

Help a skater in need cover 50% of a skaters dues, initial gear/jersey cost, or initial skater insurance. $300 for the season. Choose to remain a “silent” sponsor or receive a bout banner placement

Social Media Advertising
$50

IHB will share a sponsorship post on social media 2x during a bout month.

Vendor Table
$50

A table will be available for you to promote your business or organization at a home bout.

Bout Day Equipment
$60

Help us purchase supplies like track tape, first aid, etc.

Business Card Ad
$20

Your business or organization will be featured in a home bout program.

Penalty Box Sponsor
$50

We will shout out your business or organization every time our jammer serves a penalty at a home bout.

Sponsor a Skater - One Month
$30

Sponsor monthly dues for a skater . You can sponsor a specific skater or we can identify a skater in need.

Sponsor a Skater
$300

Sponsor monthly dues for a skater for the full derby season. You can sponsor a specific skater or we can identify a skater in need.

Add a donation for Irish Hills Bombshells

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