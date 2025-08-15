Become an official CPL member!

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Becoming a CPL Community Member makes you an official part of Corporate Pero Latinos — no matter where you live or what stage of life you’re in. This free membership connects you to our vibrant network of Latinos and allies who celebrate culture, share resources, and build power together.
As a CPL Community Member, you’ll get:
We’re currently building out additional benefits for our paid members, and your early support ensures we have the resources to make them amazing. By joining now, you’re not just a member — you’re a founder of what’s to come.
Thank you for believing in our mission and helping us amplify Latino voices across industries and communities.
We’re in the exciting phase of designing expanded member benefits, and your decision to join now fuels the programs, events, and opportunities we’re creating. Your early commitment tells us you believe in the vision, even before all the perks are in place.
Thank you for helping CPL grow into the thriving, connected network we’re building together.
We’re actively developing exclusive benefits for our paid members, and your early investment makes it possible. By joining now, you’re shaping the future of CPL and ensuring we have the capacity to dream bigger, reach further, and create lasting change.
Thank you for being one of the visionaries who makes this work possible.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!