Become More Store Front

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Double ruched faux fur XL blanket in chocolate blend by Saranoni blankets.
The gift for everyone in your life!
Retail value: $189
The oversized hoodie of your dreams meets the Saranoni blanket you hate taking off! Complete with toasty pockets, a richly lined interior and a cozy lined hood, this ultra-soft faux fur Saranoni Snuggler is just like wearing your favorite Saranoni blanket turned hoodie!
Set includes:
Snuggler- Adult: 38” L x 35“ W
Slippers- size 7-8
Art set featuring canvas, watercolor paper, and all the paint you will need to create a masterpiece.
Purchase the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to fully sponsor an entire classroom in the remote Sambor Village, Cambodia. This is more than a donation; it is a direct investment in the future, providing the foundation for generational change.
Your purchase will cover all essential costs for one classroom for a full academic year, giving children access to the resources they desperately need.
Purchase the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to fully sponsor an entire classroom in the remote Sambor Village, Cambodia. This is more than a donation; it is a direct investment in the future, providing the foundation for generational change.
Your purchase will cover all essential costs for one classroom for a full academic year, giving children access to the resources they desperately need.
Purchase the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to fully sponsor an entire classroom in the remote Sambor Village, Cambodia. This is more than a donation; it is a direct investment in the future, providing the foundation for generational change.
Your purchase will cover all essential costs for one classroom for a full academic year, giving children access to the resources they desperately need.
Purchase the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to fully sponsor an entire classroom in the remote Sambor Village, Cambodia. This is more than a donation; it is a direct investment in the future, providing the foundation for generational change.
Your purchase will cover all essential costs for one classroom for a full academic year, giving children access to the resources they desperately need.
Purchase the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to fully sponsor an entire classroom in the remote Trepang Chhrouk Village, Cambodia. This is more than a donation; it is a direct investment in the future, providing the foundation for generational change.
Your purchase will cover all essential costs for one classroom for a full academic year, giving children access to the resources they desperately need.
Purchase the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to fully sponsor an entire classroom in the remote Trepang Chhrouk Village, Cambodia. This is more than a donation; it is a direct investment in the future, providing the foundation for generational change.
Your purchase will cover all essential costs for one classroom for a full academic year, giving children access to the resources they desperately need.
Purchase the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to fully sponsor an entire classroom in the remote Trepang Chhrouk Village, Cambodia. This is more than a donation; it is a direct investment in the future, providing the foundation for generational change.
Your purchase will cover all essential costs for one classroom for a full academic year, giving children access to the resources they desperately need.
Purchase the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to fully sponsor an entire classroom in the remote Trepang Chhrouk Village, Cambodia. This is more than a donation; it is a direct investment in the future, providing the foundation for generational change.
Your purchase will cover all essential costs for one classroom for a full academic year, giving children access to the resources they desperately need.
This is a truly unparalleled opportunity—the chance of a lifetime to become the foundational sponsor of an entire school in a high-need region of Cambodia.
Your purchase will create a sustained, transformative legacy, ensuring that hundreds of children have access to the quality education they deserve. By sponsoring the entire school, you are guaranteeing stability, safety, and opportunity for a full community.
This is a truly unparalleled opportunity—the chance of a lifetime to become the foundational sponsor of an entire school in a high-need region of Cambodia.
Your purchase will create a sustained, transformative legacy, ensuring that hundreds of children have access to the quality education they deserve. By sponsoring the entire school, you are guaranteeing stability, safety, and opportunity for a full community.
Enjoy one week at a private home near Stein Eriksen Lodge at Deer Valley + 4 ski passes to Deer Valley Ski Resort!
One week at a newly renovated private home near the Stein Eriksen Lodge at Deer Valley in Park City, Utah:
Also enjoy four 1-day lift tickets to Deer Valley Ski Resort. Black out dates for holiday weekends. Lift tickets expire 4/19/26.
Digital vouchers- no in-person pickup needed
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!