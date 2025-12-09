Become More

Offered by

Become More

About this shop

Become More Store Front

Luxury Fur Blanket from Saranoni item
Luxury Fur Blanket from Saranoni
$115

Double ruched faux fur XL blanket in chocolate blend by Saranoni blankets.

The gift for everyone in your life!


Retail value: $189

0
Saranoni Elf Snuggler item
Saranoni Elf Snuggler
$40

The oversized hoodie of your dreams meets the Saranoni blanket you hate taking off! Complete with toasty pockets, a richly lined interior and a cozy lined hood, this ultra-soft faux fur Saranoni Snuggler is just like wearing your favorite Saranoni blanket turned hoodie!



Set includes:

Snuggler- Adult: 38” L x 35“ W

Slippers- size 7-8

0
Artist Set
$30

Art set featuring canvas, watercolor paper, and all the paint you will need to create a masterpiece.

0
Sponsor Classroom 1 in Sambor Village item
Sponsor Classroom 1 in Sambor Village
$10,500

Purchase the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to fully sponsor an entire classroom in the remote Sambor Village, Cambodia. This is more than a donation; it is a direct investment in the future, providing the foundation for generational change.

Your purchase will cover all essential costs for one classroom for a full academic year, giving children access to the resources they desperately need.

0
Sponsor Classroom 2 in Sambor Village item
Sponsor Classroom 2 in Sambor Village
$10,500

Purchase the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to fully sponsor an entire classroom in the remote Sambor Village, Cambodia. This is more than a donation; it is a direct investment in the future, providing the foundation for generational change.

Your purchase will cover all essential costs for one classroom for a full academic year, giving children access to the resources they desperately need.

0
Sponsor Classroom 3 in Sambor Village item
Sponsor Classroom 3 in Sambor Village
$10,500

Purchase the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to fully sponsor an entire classroom in the remote Sambor Village, Cambodia. This is more than a donation; it is a direct investment in the future, providing the foundation for generational change.

Your purchase will cover all essential costs for one classroom for a full academic year, giving children access to the resources they desperately need.

0
Sponsor Classroom 4 in Sambor Village item
Sponsor Classroom 4 in Sambor Village
$10,500

Purchase the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to fully sponsor an entire classroom in the remote Sambor Village, Cambodia. This is more than a donation; it is a direct investment in the future, providing the foundation for generational change.

Your purchase will cover all essential costs for one classroom for a full academic year, giving children access to the resources they desperately need.

0
Sponsor Classroom 1 in Trepang Chhrouk Village item
Sponsor Classroom 1 in Trepang Chhrouk Village
$10,500

Purchase the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to fully sponsor an entire classroom in the remote Trepang Chhrouk Village, Cambodia. This is more than a donation; it is a direct investment in the future, providing the foundation for generational change.

Your purchase will cover all essential costs for one classroom for a full academic year, giving children access to the resources they desperately need.

0
Sponsor Classroom 2 in Trepang Chhrouk Village item
Sponsor Classroom 2 in Trepang Chhrouk Village
$10,500

Purchase the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to fully sponsor an entire classroom in the remote Trepang Chhrouk Village, Cambodia. This is more than a donation; it is a direct investment in the future, providing the foundation for generational change.

Your purchase will cover all essential costs for one classroom for a full academic year, giving children access to the resources they desperately need.

0
Sponsor Classroom 3 in Trepang Chhrouk Village item
Sponsor Classroom 3 in Trepang Chhrouk Village
$10,500

Purchase the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to fully sponsor an entire classroom in the remote Trepang Chhrouk Village, Cambodia. This is more than a donation; it is a direct investment in the future, providing the foundation for generational change.

Your purchase will cover all essential costs for one classroom for a full academic year, giving children access to the resources they desperately need.

0
Sponsor Classroom 4 in Trepang Chhrouk Village item
Sponsor Classroom 4 in Trepang Chhrouk Village
$10,500

Purchase the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to fully sponsor an entire classroom in the remote Trepang Chhrouk Village, Cambodia. This is more than a donation; it is a direct investment in the future, providing the foundation for generational change.

Your purchase will cover all essential costs for one classroom for a full academic year, giving children access to the resources they desperately need.

0
Sponsor an Entire School item
Sponsor an Entire School
$42,000

This is a truly unparalleled opportunity—the chance of a lifetime to become the foundational sponsor of an entire school in a high-need region of Cambodia.

Your purchase will create a sustained, transformative legacy, ensuring that hundreds of children have access to the quality education they deserve. By sponsoring the entire school, you are guaranteeing stability, safety, and opportunity for a full community.

0
Sponsor an Entire School item
Sponsor an Entire School
$42,000

This is a truly unparalleled opportunity—the chance of a lifetime to become the foundational sponsor of an entire school in a high-need region of Cambodia.

Your purchase will create a sustained, transformative legacy, ensuring that hundreds of children have access to the quality education they deserve. By sponsoring the entire school, you are guaranteeing stability, safety, and opportunity for a full community.

0
Deer Valley Stay & Ski item
Deer Valley Stay & Ski
$2,000

Enjoy one week at a private home near Stein Eriksen Lodge at Deer Valley + 4 ski passes to Deer Valley Ski Resort!

One week at a newly renovated private home near the Stein Eriksen Lodge at Deer Valley in Park City, Utah:

  • 3 bedroom, 7 beds, 3 baths
  • sleeps 10, max capacity 12
  • date options include:
  • President's Day February 12-19
  • Spring Break March 29-April 5
  • Off season weeks also negotiable

Also enjoy four 1-day lift tickets to Deer Valley Ski Resort. Black out dates for holiday weekends. Lift tickets expire 4/19/26.


Digital vouchers- no in-person pickup needed

0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!