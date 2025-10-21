Become More's 2025 Silent Auction

Hosted by
172 N E Promontory suite #300, Farmington, UT 84025, USA
Enjoy one week at a private home near Stein Eriksen Lodge at Deer Valley + 4 ski passes to Deer Valley Ski Resort!
One week at a newly renovated private home near the Stein Eriksen Lodge at Deer Valley in Park City, Utah:
Also enjoy four 1-day lift tickets to Deer Valley Ski Resort. Black out dates for holiday weekends. Lift tickets expire 4/19/26.
Digital vouchers- no in-person pickup needed
Stay for one week on Oahu's North Shore at Three Tables Beach- the most beloved beach on the island! It doesn't get better than this beachfront home!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drwk_CB_P28
2026 dates that are currently available:
$900 additional cleaning fee due at time of stay
All availability dates are subject to change.
Gift Certificates for:
Four (4) VIP tickets to the acclaimed Hale Center Theater. Enjoy unparalleled flexibility as these tickets can be used for any performance—from dazzling musicals to compelling plays—on any date that works for you. No blackout dates, no expiration!
This premium package also includes Four (4) VIP Refreshment Tickets, each allowing the holder to select any two items from the concession counter. Indulge in snacks and treats while you enjoy the show!
Gift Certificates for:
Sports fun that won't stop after the first season... enjoy University of Utah Women's Gymnastics during the winter and Lacrosse in the spring!
Gift Certificates for:
Hit it out of the park while spending lots of quality time with family or friends this spring at the University of Utah.
Gift Certificates for:
Saranoni's luxury snuggles make the best gift for baby or expecting parents!
-the softest Bamboni receiving blanket in Ivory
-Gingham stretch luxe crib sheets
-Gingham stretch luxe swaddle blanket
-minky/ faux fur nap mat in stripes
-stuffed animal lovey
plus...
-Thread carry-on bag
-Thread key lanyard
-Thread lip balm holder
-Thread wallet
Refresh, recharge, and renew from the inside out with this ultimate wellness bundle! This wellness bundle is designed to support energy, balance, and beauty, helping you feel your best every day.
M'Lis products include:
Daily Antioxidant Powder - Berry
DHEA - Anti-Aging Supplement
Relief - Joint & Muscle Aid Supplement
Thyroid - Endocrine Support Supplement
Slender-Aid
Green Coffee Bean Extract
HEAT - Exercise Gel
BUFF - Body Exfoliator
WASH- Herbal Cleanser
MAINTAIN Anti-Cellulite Lotion
Citriszinger Juicer Bottle (2)
Solutions4 Nourish products include:
High Potency Fish Oil Supplement
Fiber Blend Supplement
Liquid Calcium + Vit D Supplement
Organic Flaxseed Oil Supplement
Digestive Enzyme Blend Supplement
Body Purifier Supplement
Nutritional Shake Powder - Mocha
Everyone's favorite bag store, Thread Wallets, has generously donated the perfect set that everyone will love.
-Scout bag in cream and green
-Matching Lanyard, wallet, and chapstick holder
Be ready for any adventure fueled by Clean Simple Eats' delicious and healthy drinks + the North Face gear to take you anywhere!
From weekend trips to bucket-list adventures, stay organized and ready for anything. Enjoy two North Face Base Camp Duffels (71L & 50L) plus a North Face Fanny Pack — built tough, made to travel, and ready for bold adventures of every size.
Clean Simple Eats is a premier brand for protein powder, collagen, and other great products to support your healthy lifestyle. These drinks are renowned for their flavor and are a favorite with the Become More Family. Enjoy
-Simply Vanilla Protein Powder, 30 servings
-Tropical Super Greens Mix, 30 servings
-Strawberry Colada Collagen Blend, 30 servings
-Flavored Nut Butter Variety Pack
Double ruched faux fur XL blanket in chocolate blend by Saranoni blankets.
The gift for everyone in your life!
Retail value: $189
The coziest date night starts here!
Lush XL blanket in buttermilk
by Saranoni blankets.
The gift for everyone in your life!
Retail value: $169
Enjoy the coziest Winter break for you or gift a loved one this set to stay indoors on a chilly day.
The oversized hoodie of your dreams meets the Saranoni blanket you hate taking off! Complete with toasty pockets, a richly lined interior and a cozy lined hood, this ultra-soft faux fur Saranoni Snuggler is just like wearing your favorite Saranoni blanket turned hoodie!
Set includes:
Snuggler- Adult: 38” L x 35“ W
Slippers- size 7-8
Art set featuring canvas, watercolor paper, and all the paint you will need to create a masterpiece.
Bid on this exclusive, limited-edition Baldwin Guitars Watch, a stunning timepiece that perfectly unites the worlds of horology and lutherie.
This watch is not merely an accessory; it’s a wearable tribute to the art of guitar craftsmanship. The case is constructed from durable, polished Stainless Steel, providing a sleek, robust foundation. The centerpiece is the bezel, meticulously crafted from genuine Rosewood, the very same rich, resonant hardwood revered for its stability and tonal warmth when used in high-end guitar fretboards.
This unique material fusion creates an item of refined elegance and deep meaning for any music enthusiast. It’s a distinctive statement piece built for those who appreciate precision, quality, and the timeless craft of Baldwin Guitars.
Bid on the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to fully sponsor an entire classroom in the remote Sambor Village, Cambodia. This is more than a donation; it is a direct investment in the future, providing the foundation for generational change.
Your winning bid will cover all essential costs for one classroom for a full academic year, giving children access to the resources they desperately need.
Bid on the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to fully sponsor an entire classroom in the remote Sambor Village, Cambodia. This is more than a donation; it is a direct investment in the future, providing the foundation for generational change.
Your winning bid will cover all essential costs for one classroom for a full academic year, giving children access to the resources they desperately need.
Bid on the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to fully sponsor an entire classroom in the remote Sambor Village, Cambodia. This is more than a donation; it is a direct investment in the future, providing the foundation for generational change.
Your winning bid will cover all essential costs for one classroom for a full academic year, giving children access to the resources they desperately need.
Bid on the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to fully sponsor an entire classroom in the remote Sambor Village, Cambodia. This is more than a donation; it is a direct investment in the future, providing the foundation for generational change.
Your winning bid will cover all essential costs for one classroom for a full academic year, giving children access to the resources they desperately need.
Bid on the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to fully sponsor an entire classroom in the remote Trepang Chhrouk Village, Cambodia. This is more than a donation; it is a direct investment in the future, providing the foundation for generational change.
Your winning bid will cover all essential costs for one classroom for a full academic year, giving children access to the resources they desperately need.
Bid on the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to fully sponsor an entire classroom in the remote Trepang Chhrouk Village, Cambodia. This is more than a donation; it is a direct investment in the future, providing the foundation for generational change.
Your winning bid will cover all essential costs for one classroom for a full academic year, giving children access to the resources they desperately need.
Bid on the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to fully sponsor an entire classroom in the remote Trepang Chhrouk Village, Cambodia. This is more than a donation; it is a direct investment in the future, providing the foundation for generational change.
Your winning bid will cover all essential costs for one classroom for a full academic year, giving children access to the resources they desperately need.
Bid on the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to fully sponsor an entire classroom in the remote Trepang Chhrouk Village, Cambodia. This is more than a donation; it is a direct investment in the future, providing the foundation for generational change.
Your winning bid will cover all essential costs for one classroom for a full academic year, giving children access to the resources they desperately need.
This is a truly unparalleled opportunity—the chance of a lifetime to become the foundational sponsor of an entire school in a high-need region of Cambodia.
Your winning bid will create a sustained, transformative legacy, ensuring that hundreds of children have access to the quality education they deserve. By sponsoring the entire school, you are guaranteeing stability, safety, and opportunity for a full community.
This is a truly unparalleled opportunity—the chance of a lifetime to become the foundational sponsor of an entire school in a high-need region of Cambodia.
Your winning bid will create a sustained, transformative legacy, ensuring that hundreds of children have access to the quality education they deserve. By sponsoring the entire school, you are guaranteeing stability, safety, and opportunity for a full community.
Name: SeangLy
Age: 8
Family background: She has one younger brother (5yrs), and an older sister (14yrs) who had to drop out of school 4 years ago in order to care for her family. Her father died in a motor accident 4 years ago. SeangLy is currently living with her mother, who is a farm worker.
Future goal: Teacher
Current Address: Chramas Village
Name: Sao Sokkea
Age: 11
Family background: Good
Future goal: Teacher
Favorite thing about school: Read book
Current Address: Chramas Village
Name: Tha Primprei
Age: 10
Family background: Medium
Future goal: Teacher
Favorite thing about school: Read book
Current address: Chramas Village
Name: Joeun Tola
Age: 11
Family background: Medium
Future goal: Doctor
Favorite thing about school: Read Book
Current address: Chramas Village
Name: Vath Vichara
Age: 10
Family background: Poor
Future goal: Doctor
Favorite thing about school: Writing
Current address: Chramas Village
Name: Ban Saboy
Age: 11
Family background: Medium
Future goal: Teacher
Favorite thing about school: Read book
Current address: Chramas Village
Name: Sona Theary
Age: 9
Family background: Parents go to Phnom Penh; lives with Grandmother
Future goal: Teacher
Favorite thing about school: Reading and learning writing
Current address: Chramas Village Sambor commune Prasat Sambor district and Kampong Thom province
Name: San Naky
Age: 10
Family background: Her parent is a worker in the farm in order to support their child
Future goal: Teacher
Favorite thing about school: Reading and learning
Current address: Chramas Kampong Thom province
Name: Nim Dalin
Age: 10
Family background: Her parent is a worker in the farm in order to support their child
Future goal: Teacher
Favorite thing about school: Reading and learning and team work
Current address: Chramas Kampong Thom Province
Name: Sovinna Dorn
Age: 10
Family background: Three siblings, one brother and two sisters
Future goal: Teacher
Favorite thing about school: Reading books
Current address: Trapang Chrouk
Name: SreyAmm Vorn
Age: 11
Family background: Three siblings, three sisters
Future goal: Doctor
Favorite thing about school: Finding new words
Current address: Samreth Village
Name: Pheadey Houen
Age: 11
Family background: Two siblings, one brother and one sister
Future goal: Police Woman
Favorite thing about school: Reading books
Current address: Treapang Chrouk Village
Name: Kimsroun Vanna
Age: 11
Family background: Two siblings, two sisters
Future goal: Teacher
Favorite thing about school: Reading books
Current address: Treapang Chrouk Village
Name: Laichin Chorn
Age: 12
Family background: Two siblings, one brother and one sister
Future goal: Doctor
Favorite thing about school: Reading books with friends
Current address: Treapang Chrouk Village
Name: Lyhorng Yin
Age: 12
Family background: Three siblings, two brother and one sister
Future goal: Doctor
Favorite thing about school: Reading books
Current address: Treapang Chrouk Village
Name: Mayi Ne
Age: 13
Family background: He is the only one in his family
Future goal: Dentist
Favorite thing about school: Reading books and play with friends
Current address: Treapang Chrouk Village
Name: MeyEr Sokheang
Age: 12
Family background: Two siblings, two sisters
Future goal: Teacher
Favorite thing about school: Reading books
Current address: Treapang Chrouk Village
Name: Manhary Hok
Age: 10
Family background: Three siblings, three sisters
Future goal: Doctor
Favorite thing about school: Reading books and driving
Current address: Samreth Village
Name: Soklout Souen
Age: 12
Family background: Three siblings; one brother and two sisters
Future goal: Doctor
Favorite thing about school: Reading books
Current address: Treapang Chrouk Village
Name: Mao Sophea
Age: 12
Family background: Mother has died and father has new partner; lives with Aunt
Future goal: Teacher
Favorite thing about school: Reading and learning and cleaning
Current address: Chramas Village Sambor commune Prasat Sambor district and Kampong Thom Province
Name: Chea Socheat
Age: 11
Family background: Her parents go to farm and sell crops to earn money to feed their children
Future goal: Teacher
Favorite thing about school: Reading and learning and silence
Current address: Chramas Village Sambor commune Prasat Sambor district and Kampong Thom Province
Name: Maayi
Age: 11
Family background: Only child, Mother is a farmer, Father works in Battambang province as a construction worker
Future goal: Dentist
Current address: Trapoang Chhrouk Village
Name: Sok Lot
Age: 12
Family background: 2 siblings, Parents work in Battambang province as construction workers, she and siblings live with their Grandmother
Future goal: Doctor
Favorite thing about school: Reading and learning and cleaning
Current address: Trapoang Chhrouk Village
Name: Riya
Age: 7
Family background: 3 siblings all from different fathers, lives with Uncle since she was little because her Mom works in Phnom Penh as a construction worker
Future goal: Teacher
Current address: Chramas Village
