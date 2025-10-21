Hosted by

Become More's 2025 Silent Auction

172 N E Promontory suite #300, Farmington, UT 84025, USA

Deer Valley Stay & Ski
$4,000

Starting bid

Enjoy one week at a private home near Stein Eriksen Lodge at Deer Valley + 4 ski passes to Deer Valley Ski Resort!

One week at a newly renovated private home near the Stein Eriksen Lodge at Deer Valley in Park City, Utah:

  • 3 bedroom, 7 beds, 3 baths
  • sleeps 10, max capacity 12
  • date options include:
  • President's Day February 12-19
  • Spring Break March 29-April 5
  • Off season weeks also negotiable

Also enjoy four 1-day lift tickets to Deer Valley Ski Resort. Black out dates for holiday weekends. Lift tickets expire 4/19/26.


Digital vouchers- no in-person pickup needed

One Week stay at home on Oahu's BEST beach!
$7,500

Starting bid

Stay for one week on Oahu's North Shore at Three Tables Beach- the most beloved beach on the island! It doesn't get better than this beachfront home!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drwk_CB_P28

  • 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom, 12 guests
  • BEACHFRONT!
  • Private gym, parking, AC, and lots of water toys.

2026 dates that are currently available:

  • 1/3- 1/10/2026
  • 6/27-7/4/2026
  • 8/8-8/15/2026
  • 10/10-10/17/2026
  • 10/17-10/24/2026
  • 10/24-10/31/2026
  • 10/31-11/7/202
  • 11/28-12/5/2026
  • 12/5-12/12/2026
  • 12/12-12/19/2026

$900 additional cleaning fee due at time of stay

All availability dates are subject to change.

4 Tickets to Centerpoint Legacy Theater
$75

Starting bid

Gift Certificates for:

  • 4 tickets to any performance at Centerpoint Theater through Fiddler on the Roof
  • Centerpoint Theater is located in Centerville, UT. It is one of the premier theaters to watch live shows in Utah.
  • expiration date: 6/18/26
4 VIP Tickets to Hale Center Theater + Refreshment Tickets
$300

Starting bid

Four (4) VIP tickets to the acclaimed Hale Center Theater. Enjoy unparalleled flexibility as these tickets can be used for any performance—from dazzling musicals to compelling plays—on any date that works for you. No blackout dates, no expiration!

This premium package also includes Four (4) VIP Refreshment Tickets, each allowing the holder to select any two items from the concession counter. Indulge in snacks and treats while you enjoy the show!

4 tickets to U of U Men's basketball game + Women's season
$50

Starting bid

Gift Certificates for:

  • 4 tickets to one U of U Men’s Basketball game 2025-26 non-conference game
  • 4 season tickets to U of U Women’s basketball 2025-26 season lower bowl
U of U Season Tickets - Women's Gymnastics and Lacrosse
$50

Starting bid

Sports fun that won't stop after the first season... enjoy University of Utah Women's Gymnastics during the winter and Lacrosse in the spring!

Gift Certificates for:

  • 2 season tickets to 2026 Women's Gymnastics- upper bowl
  • 4 season tickets to 2026 Lacrosse - general admission


U of U Season Tickets - Baseball and Softball
$40

Starting bid

Hit it out of the park while spending lots of quality time with family or friends this spring at the University of Utah.

Gift Certificates for:

  • 4 season tickets to 2026 Baseball
  • 4 season tickets to 2026 Softball


Saranoni Luxury Baby Gift Basket + Thread baby bag
$160

Starting bid

Saranoni's luxury snuggles make the best gift for baby or expecting parents!

-the softest Bamboni receiving blanket in Ivory

-Gingham stretch luxe crib sheets

-Gingham stretch luxe swaddle blanket

-minky/ faux fur nap mat in stripes

-stuffed animal lovey

plus...

-Thread carry-on bag

-Thread key lanyard

-Thread lip balm holder

-Thread wallet


M'Lis & Solutions4 Nourish Ultimate Wellness Bundle
$170

Starting bid

Refresh, recharge, and renew from the inside out with this ultimate wellness bundle! This wellness bundle is designed to support energy, balance, and beauty, helping you feel your best every day.


M'Lis products include:

Daily Antioxidant Powder - Berry

DHEA - Anti-Aging Supplement

Relief - Joint & Muscle Aid Supplement

Thyroid - Endocrine Support Supplement

Slender-Aid

Green Coffee Bean Extract

HEAT - Exercise Gel

BUFF - Body Exfoliator

WASH- Herbal Cleanser

MAINTAIN Anti-Cellulite Lotion

Citriszinger Juicer Bottle (2)


Solutions4 Nourish products include:

High Potency Fish Oil Supplement

Fiber Blend Supplement

Liquid Calcium + Vit D Supplement

Organic Flaxseed Oil Supplement

Digestive Enzyme Blend Supplement

Body Purifier Supplement

Nutritional Shake Powder - Mocha


Thread Bag + ALL the accessories!
$55

Starting bid

Everyone's favorite bag store, Thread Wallets, has generously donated the perfect set that everyone will love.

-Scout bag in cream and green

-Matching Lanyard, wallet, and chapstick holder

The North Face + Clean Simple Eats Explorers Bundle
$150

Starting bid

Be ready for any adventure fueled by Clean Simple Eats' delicious and healthy drinks + the North Face gear to take you anywhere!


From weekend trips to bucket-list adventures, stay organized and ready for anything. Enjoy two North Face Base Camp Duffels (71L & 50L) plus a North Face Fanny Pack — built tough, made to travel, and ready for bold adventures of every size.


Clean Simple Eats is a premier brand for protein powder, collagen, and other great products to support your healthy lifestyle. These drinks are renowned for their flavor and are a favorite with the Become More Family. Enjoy

-Simply Vanilla Protein Powder, 30 servings

-Tropical Super Greens Mix, 30 servings

-Strawberry Colada Collagen Blend, 30 servings

-Flavored Nut Butter Variety Pack


Luxury fur blanket from Saranoni item
Luxury fur blanket from Saranoni
$115

Starting bid

Double ruched faux fur XL blanket in chocolate blend by Saranoni blankets.

The gift for everyone in your life!


Retail value: $189

Luxury His & Hers Set from Saranoni
$150

Starting bid

The coziest date night starts here!

  • Women's Minky stretch Luxe robe in Mirage (size M)
  • Adult Snuggler in Charcoal for him
  • Bamboni soft socks in moonbeam & charcoal
  • Minky Stretch XL throw blanket in plaid
Softest Luxury XL blanket by Saranoni item
Softest Luxury XL blanket by Saranoni
$110

Starting bid

Lush XL blanket in buttermilk

by Saranoni blankets.

The gift for everyone in your life!


Retail value: $169


Saranoni Elf Snuggler + Winter Break Set
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy the coziest Winter break for you or gift a loved one this set to stay indoors on a chilly day.


The oversized hoodie of your dreams meets the Saranoni blanket you hate taking off! Complete with toasty pockets, a richly lined interior and a cozy lined hood, this ultra-soft faux fur Saranoni Snuggler is just like wearing your favorite Saranoni blanket turned hoodie!



Set includes:

Snuggler- Adult: 38” L x 35“ W

Slippers- size 7-8


Art set featuring canvas, watercolor paper, and all the paint you will need to create a masterpiece.


Baldwin Guitars Custom Watch item
Baldwin Guitars Custom Watch
$100

Starting bid

Bid on this exclusive, limited-edition Baldwin Guitars Watch, a stunning timepiece that perfectly unites the worlds of horology and lutherie.

This watch is not merely an accessory; it’s a wearable tribute to the art of guitar craftsmanship. The case is constructed from durable, polished Stainless Steel, providing a sleek, robust foundation. The centerpiece is the bezel, meticulously crafted from genuine Rosewood, the very same rich, resonant hardwood revered for its stability and tonal warmth when used in high-end guitar fretboards.

This unique material fusion creates an item of refined elegance and deep meaning for any music enthusiast. It’s a distinctive statement piece built for those who appreciate precision, quality, and the timeless craft of Baldwin Guitars.

Sponsor Classroom 1 in Sambor Village item
Sponsor Classroom 1 in Sambor Village
$10,500

Starting bid

Bid on the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to fully sponsor an entire classroom in the remote Sambor Village, Cambodia. This is more than a donation; it is a direct investment in the future, providing the foundation for generational change.

Your winning bid will cover all essential costs for one classroom for a full academic year, giving children access to the resources they desperately need.

Sponsor an Entire School item
Sponsor an Entire School
$42,000

Starting bid

This is a truly unparalleled opportunity—the chance of a lifetime to become the foundational sponsor of an entire school in a high-need region of Cambodia.

Your winning bid will create a sustained, transformative legacy, ensuring that hundreds of children have access to the quality education they deserve. By sponsoring the entire school, you are guaranteeing stability, safety, and opportunity for a full community.

Sponsor 1 year of school for SeangLy item
Sponsor 1 year of school for SeangLy
$200

Starting bid

Name: SeangLy
Age: 8
Family background: She has one younger brother (5yrs), and an older sister (14yrs) who had to drop out of school 4 years ago in order to care for her family. Her father died in a motor accident 4 years ago. SeangLy is currently living with her mother, who is a farm worker.
Future goal: Teacher
Current Address: Chramas Village

Sponsor 1 year of school for Sao Sokkea item
Sponsor 1 year of school for Sao Sokkea
$200

Starting bid

Name: Sao Sokkea
Age: 11
Family background: Good
Future goal: Teacher
Favorite thing about school: Read book
Current Address: Chramas Village

Sponsor 1 year of school for Tha Primprei item
Sponsor 1 year of school for Tha Primprei
$200

Starting bid

Name: Tha Primprei
Age: 10
Family background: Medium
Future goal: Teacher
Favorite thing about school: Read book
Current address: Chramas Village

Sponsor 1 year of school for Joeun Tola item
Sponsor 1 year of school for Joeun Tola
$200

Starting bid

Name: Joeun Tola
Age: 11
Family background: Medium
Future goal: Doctor
Favorite thing about school: Read Book
Current address: Chramas Village

Sponsor 1 year of school for Vath Vichara item
Sponsor 1 year of school for Vath Vichara
$200

Starting bid

Name: Vath Vichara
Age: 10
Family background: Poor
Future goal: Doctor
Favorite thing about school: Writing
Current address: Chramas Village

Sponsor 1 year of school for Ban Saboy item
Sponsor 1 year of school for Ban Saboy
$200

Starting bid

Name: Ban Saboy
Age: 11
Family background: Medium
Future goal: Teacher
Favorite thing about school: Read book
Current address: Chramas Village

Sponsor 1 year of school for Sona Theary item
Sponsor 1 year of school for Sona Theary
$200

Starting bid

Name: Sona Theary
Age: 9
Family background: Parents go to Phnom Penh; lives with Grandmother
Future goal: Teacher
Favorite thing about school: Reading and learning writing
Current address: Chramas Village Sambor commune Prasat Sambor district and Kampong Thom province

Sponsor 1 year of school for San Naky item
Sponsor 1 year of school for San Naky
$200

Starting bid

Name: San Naky
Age: 10
Family background: Her parent is a worker in the farm in order to support their child
Future goal: Teacher
Favorite thing about school: Reading and learning
Current address: Chramas Kampong Thom province

Sponsor 1 year of school for Nim Dalin item
Sponsor 1 year of school for Nim Dalin
$200

Starting bid

Name: Nim Dalin
Age: 10
Family background: Her parent is a worker in the farm in order to support their child
Future goal: Teacher
Favorite thing about school: Reading and learning and team work
Current address: Chramas Kampong Thom Province

Sponsor 1 year of school for Sovinna Dorn item
Sponsor 1 year of school for Sovinna Dorn
$200

Starting bid

Name: Sovinna Dorn
Age: 10
Family background: Three siblings, one brother and two sisters
Future goal: Teacher
Favorite thing about school: Reading books
Current address: Trapang Chrouk

Sponsor 1 year of school for SreyAmm Vorn item
Sponsor 1 year of school for SreyAmm Vorn
$200

Starting bid

Name: SreyAmm Vorn
Age: 11
Family background: Three siblings, three sisters
Future goal: Doctor
Favorite thing about school: Finding new words
Current address: Samreth Village

Sponsor 1 year of school for Pheadey Houen item
Sponsor 1 year of school for Pheadey Houen
$200

Starting bid

Name: Pheadey Houen
Age: 11
Family background: Two siblings, one brother and one sister
Future goal: Police Woman
Favorite thing about school: Reading books
Current address: Treapang Chrouk Village

Sponsor 1 year of school for Kimsroun Vanna item
Sponsor 1 year of school for Kimsroun Vanna
$200

Starting bid

Name: Kimsroun Vanna
Age: 11
Family background: Two siblings, two sisters
Future goal: Teacher
Favorite thing about school: Reading books
Current address: Treapang Chrouk Village

Sponsor 1 year of school for Laichin Chorn item
Sponsor 1 year of school for Laichin Chorn
$200

Starting bid

Name: Laichin Chorn
Age: 12
Family background: Two siblings, one brother and one sister
Future goal: Doctor
Favorite thing about school: Reading books with friends
Current address: Treapang Chrouk Village

Sponsor 1 year of school for Lyhorng Yin item
Sponsor 1 year of school for Lyhorng Yin
$200

Starting bid

Name: Lyhorng Yin
Age: 12
Family background: Three siblings, two brother and one sister
Future goal: Doctor
Favorite thing about school: Reading books
Current address: Treapang Chrouk Village

Sponsor 1 year of school for Mayi Ne item
Sponsor 1 year of school for Mayi Ne
$200

Starting bid

Name: Mayi Ne
Age: 13
Family background: He is the only one in his family
Future goal: Dentist
Favorite thing about school: Reading books and play with friends
Current address: Treapang Chrouk Village

Sponsor 1 year of school for MeyEr Sokheang item
Sponsor 1 year of school for MeyEr Sokheang
$200

Starting bid

Name: MeyEr Sokheang
Age: 12
Family background: Two siblings, two sisters
Future goal: Teacher
Favorite thing about school: Reading books
Current address: Treapang Chrouk Village

Sponsor 1 year of school for Manhary Hok item
Sponsor 1 year of school for Manhary Hok
$200

Starting bid

Name: Manhary Hok
Age: 10
Family background: Three siblings, three sisters
Future goal: Doctor
Favorite thing about school: Reading books and driving
Current address: Samreth Village

Sponsor 1 year of school for Soklout Souen item
Sponsor 1 year of school for Soklout Souen
$200

Starting bid

Name: Soklout Souen
Age: 12
Family background: Three siblings; one brother and two sisters
Future goal: Doctor
Favorite thing about school: Reading books
Current address: Treapang Chrouk Village

Sponsor 1 year of school for Mao Sophea item
Sponsor 1 year of school for Mao Sophea
$200

Starting bid

Name: Mao Sophea
Age: 12
Family background: Mother has died and father has new partner; lives with Aunt
Future goal: Teacher
Favorite thing about school: Reading and learning and cleaning
Current address: Chramas Village Sambor commune Prasat Sambor district and Kampong Thom Province

Sponsor 1 year of school for Chea Socheat item
Sponsor 1 year of school for Chea Socheat
$200

Starting bid

Name: Chea Socheat
Age: 11
Family background: Her parents go to farm and sell crops to earn money to feed their children
Future goal: Teacher
Favorite thing about school: Reading and learning and silence
Current address: Chramas Village Sambor commune Prasat Sambor district and Kampong Thom Province

Sponsor 1 year of school for Maayi item
Sponsor 1 year of school for Maayi
$200

Starting bid

Name: Maayi
Age: 11
Family background: Only child, Mother is a farmer, Father works in Battambang province as a construction worker
Future goal: Dentist
Current address: Trapoang Chhrouk Village

Sponsor 1 year of school for Sok Lot item
Sponsor 1 year of school for Sok Lot
$200

Starting bid

Name: Sok Lot
Age: 12
Family background: 2 siblings, Parents work in Battambang province as construction workers, she and siblings live with their Grandmother
Future goal: Doctor
Favorite thing about school: Reading and learning and cleaning
Current address: Trapoang Chhrouk Village

Sponsor 1 year of school for Riya item
Sponsor 1 year of school for Riya
$200

Starting bid

Name: Riya
Age: 7
Family background: 3 siblings all from different fathers, lives with Uncle since she was little because her Mom works in Phnom Penh as a construction worker
Future goal: Teacher
Current address: Chramas Village

