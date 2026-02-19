Becoming Her 2026: A Women’s Healing & Empowerment Conference

Your General Admission ticket grants you full access to the Becoming Her 2026 conference experience — a full day intentionally designed for healing, growth, and connection.

This ticket includes:

• Access to all keynote speakers and conference sessions

• Morning breakfast to begin the day in community

• Catered lunch

• Light snacks throughout the day

• Water and beverages provided

• A curated swag bag filled with thoughtful items from our foundation and community partners

From the first cup of coffee to the final conversation of the day, every detail has been thoughtfully planned to create a welcoming and restorative environment. Come ready to connect, reflect, learn, and step boldly into the next version of yourself.