Becoming HER Retreat 2026

About this event
Reserve your place at the Becoming HER Retreat with a one-time full payment. This option guarantees your attendance and confirms your commitment to this transformational 4-day experience of healing, sisterhood, and personal growth.
Your registration includes lodging, meals prepared by a private chef, workshops, wellness activities, and all retreat programming.
Please Note: All payments are non-refundable and non-transferable. By completing your purchase, you agree to these terms.
Secure your spot with a $275 down payment and recurring monthly payments of $160.50 until paid in full. This flexible option allows you to commit to your Becoming HER journey while managing your investment over time.
Your space is reserved once your initial payment is received, and automatic monthly payments will continue until your balance is paid in full.
Please Note: All payments are non-refundable and non-transferable. By enrolling in the payment plan, you agree to complete all scheduled payments.
Perfect for small businesses looking to support women’s empowerment while gaining intentional brand visibility.
Includes:
• Business logo featured on event website
• Logo placement in digital event program
• Social media sponsor recognition (1 dedicated post)
• Opportunity to include branded item in attendee welcome bags
• Verbal recognition during retreat
Designed for growing brands seeking expanded exposure and community alignment.
Includes:
• All Bloom Sponsor benefits
• Logo featured on step-and-repeat or sponsor banner
• 2 social media spotlight posts
• Business mention in retreat recap email to attendees
• Option to provide promotional materials onsite
• Featured in pre-event marketing campaign
For brands that want premium placement and meaningful engagement with attendees.
Includes:
• All Elevate Sponsor benefits
• Featured logo placement on main event signage
• Opportunity to speak for 3–5 minutes during retreat session
• 3 dedicated social media posts + story highlights
• Brand inclusion in press release or media materials
• Professional photo of brand display shared post-event
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!