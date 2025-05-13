Becoming Kin Memberships

I'm committed to knowing current news, project growth, providing further resources, and championing the growth of Becoming Kin as a leader so that I can lead the effort to accomplish the goals of Becoming Kin. Along with the newsletter, in-person meetings, and participating actively in the development of special projects through your valuable insights, you can join the leadership team and get you hands as dirty as you like developing Becoming Kin as a mainstay and force for good in the foster and adoption community.

I'm committed to knowing current news, project growth, providing further resources, and championing the growth of Becoming Kin as a leader so that I can lead the effort to accomplish the goals of Becoming Kin. Along with the newsletter, in-person meetings, and participating actively in the development of special projects through your valuable insights, you can join the leadership team and get you hands as dirty as you like developing Becoming Kin as a mainstay and force for good in the foster and adoption community.

More details...