Becoming Kin Memberships

I'm committed to keeping up with current non-profit and community news through the Becoming Kin newsletter.
Partner
$10
Renews monthly
I'm committed to knowing current news and actively participating in regular meetings and project growth. Along with the newsletter, you will be included in in-person communication where updates on current projects and regional news are discussed.
Crafter
$50
Renews monthly
I'm committed to knowing current news, project growth, and providing further time, energy, and resources to seeing Becoming Kin accomplish it's goals. Along with the newsletter and in-person meetings, you will also participate actively in the development of special projects and be included in opportunities to provide valuable insights to strengthen Becoming Kin and it's work.
Leader
$250
Renews monthly
I'm committed to knowing current news, project growth, providing further resources, and championing the growth of Becoming Kin as a leader so that I can lead the effort to accomplish the goals of Becoming Kin. Along with the newsletter, in-person meetings, and participating actively in the development of special projects through your valuable insights, you can join the leadership team and get you hands as dirty as you like developing Becoming Kin as a mainstay and force for good in the foster and adoption community.
