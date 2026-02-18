New Paradigm Dance Theater

Hosted by

New Paradigm Dance Theater

About this event

Becoming - An Evening of Transformation

119 Park Ave W

Denver, CO 80205, USA

Child (17 and under)
$18

General Admission ticket for children ages 17 and under.

Experience Ticket
$28

This ticket is priced below the actual cost of the performance, your purchase helps support the production.

All tickets are general admission.

Experiment Ticket
$38

This ticket reflects the standard attendee-level price for the performance.

All tickets are general admission.

Explore Ticket
$48

This ticket covers the full cost of your attendance while also helping make the performance accessible for others.

All tickets are general admission.

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