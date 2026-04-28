Greater Middleton Parks and Recreation District

Hosted by

Greater Middleton Parks and Recreation District

About this event

Bedazzling Tuesdays!

113 W Main St

Middleton, ID 83644, USA

June Monthly
$20

Allows access to June 2, 9, 23, and 30 classes

June 2
$5

Rubber Duck Bedazzle! Ducks provided

June 9
$5

Letter Bedazzle! Letter provided to bedazzle

June 23
$5

Book Bedazzle! Bring a book from home to bedazzle

June 30
$5

Bring any item from home (with parent approval 😉) to add sparkle to

July Monthly
$20

Allows access to July 7, 21, 28, and August 4 classes

July 7
$5

Canvas bedazzle. Several canvas designs to choose from! Canvas and designs provided

July 21
$5

Playing cards bedazzle. Deck of playing cards provided

July 28
$5

Bring your own book from home to add some sparkle to

August 4
$5

Bring any item from home (with parent approval 😉) to add sparkle to

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