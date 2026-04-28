Bedazzling Tuesdays!

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About this event
Allows access to June 2, 9, 23, and 30 classes
Rubber Duck Bedazzle! Ducks provided
Letter Bedazzle! Letter provided to bedazzle
Book Bedazzle! Bring a book from home to bedazzle
Bring any item from home (with parent approval 😉) to add sparkle to
Allows access to July 7, 21, 28, and August 4 classes
Canvas bedazzle. Several canvas designs to choose from! Canvas and designs provided
Playing cards bedazzle. Deck of playing cards provided
Bring your own book from home to add some sparkle to
Bring any item from home (with parent approval 😉) to add sparkle to
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!