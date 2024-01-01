Newfoundland Rotary Club
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
dashboard:common.confirm
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSite
donationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicy
donationForm:userAgreement.and
donationForm:userAgreement.termOfService
donationForm:userAgreement.apply
donationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicy
donationForm:userAgreement.end
May 6th Meeting at John's Italian Greentown
1406 PA-507, Greentown, PA 18426, USA
Newfoundland Rotary May 6th Meeting at John's Italian Greentown
5th
common:freeFormsBy