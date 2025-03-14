2025 Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

200 Springs Rd

Bedford, MA 01730, USA

Single Golfer
$100
Entry to the tournament for a single golfer with food, drinks, and networking. You may select a quantity for up to 3 golfers.
Golf Foursome
$350
Entry to the tournament for a team of 4 golfers with food, drinks, and networking.
Meal Only
$20
Non-golfing entry for food, beverages, and social networking.
Premier Sponsorship
$1,500
■ Logo on Golf shirt ■ Name/logo promotion on website ■ Name/logo in all communication ■ Logo prominently displayed at event ■ Thank you/logo in social media, and min 2 emails to entire database ■ Callout/ability to speak for 1 min at reception ■ Entry for up to 4 Golfers
Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000
■ Name/logo promotion on website ■ Name/logo in all communication ■ Logo prominently displayed on 1st hole ■ Table at event ■ Thank you/logo in social media, and min.2 emails to entire database ■ Callout/ability to speak for 1 min at reception ■ Entry for up to 4 Golfers
After-Party Sponsor
$750
■ Name/logo promotion on website ■ Name/logo in all communication ■ Logo prominently displayed on 1st hole ■ Table at event ■ Thank you/logo in social media, and min.2 emails to entire database ■ Callout/ability to speak for 1 min at reception ■ Entry for up to 4 Golfers
Gold Sponsorship
$750
■ Logo prominently displayed on website & event ■ Hole sponsorship at last hole ■ Table at Event ■ Thank you/logo inclusion in social media & email ■ Callout from the stage ■ Entry for up to 4 Golfers
Beverage Cart Sponsor - Drinks for Event
$500
■ Logo prominently displayed on website & event ■ Logo at eating area ■ Thank you/logo inclusion in social media & email ■ Callout from the stage ■ Entry for up to 2 Golfers
Hole-In-One Sponsorship
$500
■ Logo prominently displayed on website, event ■ Hole-in-one sponsorship ■ Thank you/logo inclusion in social media & email ■ Thank you/prize (if won) from the stage ■ Entry for up to 2 Golfers
Silver Sponsorship
$500
■ Logo prominently displayed on website, at event ■ Hole sponsorship ■ Table at Event ■ Thank you/logo inclusion in social media & email ■ Callout from the stage ■ Entry for up to 2 Golfers
Table at Event
$400
■ Logo on website and at event ■ Thank you/logo inclusion in social media & email ■ Table at Even
Closest to Pin Sponsor
$350
■ Logo on website and at event ■ Thank you/logo inclusion in social media & email ■ Thank you/prize announced on stage ■ Hole sponsorship ■ Entry for 1 Golfer
Hole Sponsor
$150
■ Logo on website and at event ■ Logo at hole

