2025 Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

Entry to the tournament for a single golfer with food, drinks, and networking. You may select a quantity for up to 3 golfers.
Entry to the tournament for a single golfer with food, drinks, and networking. You may select a quantity for up to 3 golfers.
Golf Foursome
$350
Entry to the tournament for a team of 4 golfers with food, drinks, and networking.
Entry to the tournament for a team of 4 golfers with food, drinks, and networking.
Meal Only
$20
Non-golfing entry for food, beverages, and social networking.
Non-golfing entry for food, beverages, and social networking.
Premier Sponsorship
$1,500
■ Logo on Golf shirt
■ Name/logo promotion on website
■ Name/logo in all communication
■ Logo prominently displayed at event
■ Thank you/logo in social media, and
min 2 emails to entire database
■ Callout/ability to speak for 1 min at reception
■ Entry for up to 4 Golfers
■ Logo on Golf shirt
■ Name/logo promotion on website
■ Name/logo in all communication
■ Logo prominently displayed at event
■ Thank you/logo in social media, and
min 2 emails to entire database
■ Callout/ability to speak for 1 min at reception
■ Entry for up to 4 Golfers
Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000
■ Name/logo promotion on website
■ Name/logo in all communication
■ Logo prominently displayed on 1st hole
■ Table at event
■ Thank you/logo in social media, and
min.2 emails to entire database
■ Callout/ability to speak for 1 min at reception
■ Entry for up to 4 Golfers
■ Name/logo promotion on website
■ Name/logo in all communication
■ Logo prominently displayed on 1st hole
■ Table at event
■ Thank you/logo in social media, and
min.2 emails to entire database
■ Callout/ability to speak for 1 min at reception
■ Entry for up to 4 Golfers
After-Party Sponsor
$750
■ Name/logo promotion on website
■ Name/logo in all communication
■ Logo prominently displayed on 1st hole
■ Table at event
■ Thank you/logo in social media, and
min.2 emails to entire database
■ Callout/ability to speak for 1 min at reception
■ Entry for up to 4 Golfers
■ Name/logo promotion on website
■ Name/logo in all communication
■ Logo prominently displayed on 1st hole
■ Table at event
■ Thank you/logo in social media, and
min.2 emails to entire database
■ Callout/ability to speak for 1 min at reception
■ Entry for up to 4 Golfers
Gold Sponsorship
$750
■ Logo prominently displayed on website & event
■ Hole sponsorship at last hole
■ Table at Event
■ Thank you/logo inclusion in social media & email
■ Callout from the stage
■ Entry for up to 4 Golfers
■ Logo prominently displayed on website & event
■ Hole sponsorship at last hole
■ Table at Event
■ Thank you/logo inclusion in social media & email
■ Callout from the stage
■ Entry for up to 4 Golfers
Beverage Cart Sponsor - Drinks for Event
$500
■ Logo prominently displayed on website & event
■ Logo at eating area
■ Thank you/logo inclusion in social media & email
■ Callout from the stage
■ Entry for up to 2 Golfers
■ Logo prominently displayed on website & event
■ Logo at eating area
■ Thank you/logo inclusion in social media & email
■ Callout from the stage
■ Entry for up to 2 Golfers
Hole-In-One Sponsorship
$500
■ Logo prominently displayed on website, event
■ Hole-in-one sponsorship
■ Thank you/logo inclusion in social media & email
■ Thank you/prize (if won) from the stage
■ Entry for up to 2 Golfers
■ Logo prominently displayed on website, event
■ Hole-in-one sponsorship
■ Thank you/logo inclusion in social media & email
■ Thank you/prize (if won) from the stage
■ Entry for up to 2 Golfers
Silver Sponsorship
$500
■ Logo prominently displayed on website, at event
■ Hole sponsorship
■ Table at Event
■ Thank you/logo inclusion in social media & email
■ Callout from the stage
■ Entry for up to 2 Golfers
■ Logo prominently displayed on website, at event
■ Hole sponsorship
■ Table at Event
■ Thank you/logo inclusion in social media & email
■ Callout from the stage
■ Entry for up to 2 Golfers
Table at Event
$400
■ Logo on website and at event
■ Thank you/logo inclusion in social media & email
■ Table at Even
■ Logo on website and at event
■ Thank you/logo inclusion in social media & email
■ Table at Even
Closest to Pin Sponsor
$350
■ Logo on website and at event
■ Thank you/logo inclusion in social media & email
■ Thank you/prize announced on stage
■ Hole sponsorship
■ Entry for 1 Golfer
■ Logo on website and at event
■ Thank you/logo inclusion in social media & email
■ Thank you/prize announced on stage
■ Hole sponsorship
■ Entry for 1 Golfer
Hole Sponsor
$150
■ Logo on website and at event
■ Logo at hole
■ Logo on website and at event
■ Logo at hole
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!