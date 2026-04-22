Bedford County Chamber Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until June 17, 2027
Our Community Partner membership is limited to Individuals and Non-Profits with five (5) or fewer employees only. Benefits include:
Valid until June 17, 2027
All benefits of Community Partners plus:
Valid until June 17, 2027
All the benefits of Business Partner plus:
Valid until June 17, 2027
All the benefits of Growth Partner plus:
No expiration
All the benefits of Champion Partner plus:
No expiration
All the benefits of the Winner's Circle plus:
No expiration
All the benefits of the President's Circle plus:
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