Bedford County Chamber Membership

All the benefits of Champion Partner plus:

(2) Complimentary week of Bedford County Chamber of Commerce website advertising

(1) Promotion of an upcoming event on Chamber social media

Complimentary tickets to each of the following signature events: Bedford County Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Dinner, A Bedford County Christmas Exclusive Reception, Quarterly Luncheons

Invitation to the annual exclusive sponsor luncheon

Promotions of upcoming events for your business on Chamber social media

Recognition at all Chamber events to include: Business Name/Logo displayed at all chamber events

Logo/name on event programs and invitations when applicable, recognition from the podium at each Chamber Before / After Hours, acknowledgement from emcee at each chamber signature event

Complimentary display table set up at one Chamber Before/After Hours per year

Featured story about your business, listed on the chamber website and promoted twice on social media; story provided by member and approved by the chamber.