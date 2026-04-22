Bedford County Chamber of Commerce

Offered by

Bedford County Chamber of Commerce

About the memberships

Bedford County Chamber Membership

Community Partner
$250

Valid until June 17, 2027

Our Community Partner membership is limited to Individuals and Non-Profits with five (5) or fewer employees only. Benefits include:

  • Identified as a member of the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce with a window decal
  • Basic listing in the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce website business directory
  • Basic listing in the Celebrate Bedford County Magazine - Relocation Guide & Directory (subject to deadlines)
  • Use of Bedford County Chamber of Commerce Logo in marketing and advertising materials
  • Community visibility & credibility as a Bedford County Chamber of Commerce member
  • Business development opportunities through chamber of commerce networking events
  • Access to Chamber communications, including the monthly Chamber e-newsletter
  • Member-2-Member discounts
  • Legislative advocacy
  • Access to advertising & promotional opportunities 
  • Invitation to Chamber events
  • (1) Ribbon cutting ceremony with free social media positing
  • Access to US Chamber services & discounts
  • Office Depot National chamber program discounts
  • Referrals from the Chamber of Commerce
  • Invitation to new member orientation
Business Partner
$350

Valid until June 17, 2027

All benefits of Community Partners plus:

  • New member recognition on social media
  • Tickets to Business Before Hours (if a fee is applied)
  • Tickets to Business After Hours (if a fee is applied)
  • Volunteer opportunities with committee participation
  • (1) Anniversary Ribbon Cutting with free social media posting
Growth Partner
$1,000

Valid until June 17, 2027

All the benefits of Business Partner plus:

  • (1) set of member mailing labels
  • (1) "We noticed..." recognition with free social media posting
  • Additional website directory listing
  • Complimentary certificate of origin
  • (1) Chamber e-newsletter advertisement
Champion Partner
$2,500

Valid until June 17, 2027

All the benefits of Growth Partner plus:

  • Complimentary member spotlight in the e-newsletter, once per year
  • Enhanced listing in the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce website business directory
  • YouTube video posted to the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce channel; video provided by member
  • Complimentary member mailing labels in Excel digital format
  • Enhanced listing with business logo in the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce website directory
Winner's Circle
$5,000

No expiration

All the benefits of Champion Partner plus:

  • (2) Complimentary week of Bedford County Chamber of Commerce website advertising
  • (1) Promotion of an upcoming event on Chamber social media
  • Complimentary tickets to each of the following signature events:  Bedford County Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Dinner, A Bedford County Christmas Exclusive Reception, Quarterly Luncheons
  • Invitation to the annual exclusive sponsor luncheon 
  • Promotions of upcoming events for your business on Chamber social media
  • Recognition at all Chamber events to include: Business Name/Logo displayed at all chamber events
  • Logo/name on event programs and invitations when applicable, recognition from the podium at each Chamber Before / After Hours, acknowledgement from emcee at each chamber signature event
  • Complimentary display table set up at one Chamber Before/After Hours per year
  • Featured story about your business, listed on the chamber website and promoted twice on social media; story provided by member and approved by the chamber.
  • Logo on the homepage of the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce website
President's Circle
$10,000

No expiration

All the benefits of the Winner's Circle plus:

  • (1) seat appointment on the Chamber Connections Committee***
  • (1) seat appointment on the Work Force Development or Tourism Committee***
Chairman's Circle
$20,000

No expiration

All the benefits of the President's Circle plus:

  • (1) seat appointment on the Economic Development & Public Policy Committee to include exclusive economic and legislative updates***

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