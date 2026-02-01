Bedford High School Class of 1996 – 30 Year Reunion Tickets

About this event
Reserves your weekend pass.
Deposit due by April 6, 2026.
Remaining balance of $45 due by June 6, 2026.
Deposits are non-refundable and applied toward your total reunion cost.
Includes access to all scheduled reunion events.
This payment is for the remaining balance of your $75 weekend pass for the 30-year reunion. If you have already paid your $30 deposit, this $45 payment secures your full access to the official reunion weekend events.
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