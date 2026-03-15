Bedford High School Class of 1996 Alumni Memory Book Advertising Sponsorship

About this event
Include a short congratulatory or supportive message in the Bedford High School Class of 1996 30-Year Reunion Memory Book.
Perfect for alumni, family members, and supporters who want to celebrate the Class of 1996.
Business card–sized advertisement in the official Class of 1996 30-Year Reunion Memory Book. Great for small businesses and community supporters.
Quarter-page advertisement in the Class of 1996 Reunion Memory Book. Promote your business while supporting reunion events and the Bearcat Legacy Scholarship Fund.
Half-page advertisement in the Class of 1996 Reunion Memory Book. A great way to showcase your business and support the Bedford community.
Full-page advertisement in the Class of 1996 Reunion Memory Book. Maximum visibility for your business while supporting the Bearcat Legacy Scholarship Fund.
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