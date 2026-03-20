Bedside Pet Bed Bundle - Low Profile

*Low Profile size, please see pictures for sizing*

Give your pet the ultimate comfort and luxury they deserve with our premium bedside pet bed bundle, created to be just like your bed! This all-inclusive set features a sturdy, raised pet bed frame, an elevated plush 8-inch thick orthopedic memory foam mattress for optimal support, and a soft, washable fitted sheet with a matching pillow and blanket in tow. Perfectly sized to fit next to your bed, this bundle ensures your furry friend enjoys co-sleeping comfortably at your side, like a bassinet — it’s simply an extension of your own bed. Say goodnight to a crowded sleep space, and keep snuggles within reach with our luxurious dog bed furniture—because your pet deserves the best, just like the rest of the family.

(This bundle retails for $589.97 on their website.)