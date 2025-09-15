BEE A Hero Day 2025

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get ready for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Music City! This exclusive package includes:
auctionV2.input.startingBid
See the Buffalo Bills take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles in this exciting Week 17 matchup! Enjoy fantastic views from the 200 level sideline in Section 207, Row 5, Seats 3-4. With two powerhouse teams on the field, this late-season clash promises an unforgettable game-day experience at Highmark Stadium.
Image shown is an approximate virtual view from Section 207.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get ready for an unforgettable night at the 5th Annual Finger Lakes Country Music Festival on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Palmyra.
This package includes:
Be part of the coolest outdoor concert of the 2026 season and party in Palmyra!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Take home a piece of Buffalo Bills history with this authentic football helmet signed by Dalton Kincaid. A rising star and fan favorite, Kincaid has quickly made his mark on the NFL and Bills Mafia. This signed helmet is the ultimate collectible for any Bills fan.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Elevate your jewelry collection with this stunning Ippolita Polished Rock Candy bangle. Crafted in sterling silver, the bracelet features six smooth inlays of mother-of-pearl, pink shell, and brown shell in soft pastel hues. Its luminous finish and versatile design make it perfect for everyday wear or stacking with your favorite bangles.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Ever wonder what it’s like to be part of a live newscast? Here’s your chance to go behind the scenes and experience the world of broadcasting up close! This unique package includes a guided studio tour and the opportunity to watch a live newscast from the control room or studio floor at WHEC News10.
Highlights:
The tour is limited to five people and is perfect for news enthusiasts, students considering a career in broadcasting, or anyone who wants a one-of-a-kind adventure in the newsroom. Date and time to be coordinated with WHEC News10.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a night out with two Pittsford dining favorites and live theatre! This package includes a $50 gift certificate to OFC Creations Theatre Center, two $25 gift certificates to Pittsford Pub & Grille ($50 total), and two $50 gift certificates to Aladdin’s Natural Eatery ($100 total).
As a special bonus, you’ll also receive four guest passes to Mendon Golf Club — perfect for a fall round with friends before the season ends (passes valid through October 31, 2025).
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Your little all-star will love this sports-themed ride-on Jeep® Wrangler! Includes a practice net and three toy balls for soccer, baseball, and football play. Battery-powered with realistic Jeep styling, game-day sound effects, and a maximum speed of 5 mph. Seats two children, ages 3–7, with a 130 lb max weight.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Rough, rugged, and fun to drive — this ride-on Ford F-150 Raptor is designed for adventure! Features oversized tires, lifted body, roomy truck bed, working tailgate, pretend radio with tunes, microphone, and sound effects. Drives 2.5–5 mph forward and 2.5 mph reverse. Seats two children, ages 3+, with a 130 lb max weight.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Create a piece that’s uniquely yours! This custom-made sterling silver necklace from The Gem Lab includes a pendant and gemstone of your choosing — a timeless keepsake designed just for you.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Discover one-of-a-kind jewelry and artisan items at Jembetat Gallery in Pittsford, NY. Use this $300 certificate to choose a piece that speaks to you — from unique jewelry to handcrafted treasures.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Treat yourself to a perfect day in Fairport! Start with a salon or spa treatment at Pharaoh’s Hairum ($50), shop on Main Street with a $20 Mescolata gift card, enjoy classic comfort food at the Fairport Village Inn ($50), and top it off with ice cream at Lift Bridge ($25).
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Step into a world of fun at The Strong National Museum of Play, the ultimate destination for kids and kids-at-heart! With more than 150,000 square feet of hands-on exhibits, the National Toy Hall of Fame, arcade classics, and imaginative play spaces, The Strong is a place where play comes to life.
This package includes five general admission tickets to explore the museum and enjoy a day of interactive fun, perfect for families or groups of friends.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Discover where art lives! Enjoy a one-year family membership to ARTISANworks, Rochester’s one-of-a-kind 40,000-square-foot art space housed in a renovated factory. Explore nearly 500,000 works of art, antiques, automobiles, and memorabilia — with artists often creating live on site. From students to masters, the collection celebrates creativity in all forms and offers a truly unforgettable experience for the whole family.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Celebrate the art of photography and film at the George Eastman Museum. These five admission tickets provide access to one of Rochester’s cultural gems, housed in the historic mansion of Kodak founder George Eastman.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a full year of discovery with a Family Membership to the Rochester Museum & Science Center! This membership includes benefits for two named adults and all children in your household under the age of 18.
Membership Benefits:
A perfect opportunity for families to explore, learn, and enjoy Rochester’s favorite science and nature destinations all year long.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Step onto the dance floor with confidence! This introductory package from Fred Astaire Dance Studios includes two (30-minute) private lessons plus two group classes, perfect for a single dancer or couple. Whether you’re a beginner or looking to brush up your moves, this fun experience will get you dancing in no time.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Create the perfect night in! Sip and savor with a bottle of Kendall Jackson Chardonnay and Josh Cellars Hearth Cabernet Sauvignon (with opener), paired with stemless wine glasses, artisan cutting boards, summer sausage, cheese, crackers, mustard, jelly, and a cozy candle to set the mood.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Laughter guaranteed! This basket is packed with classics the whole family will love — Life, Scrabble, Trouble, Monopoly, and Operation — plus 6-in-1 card games, Uno, and a Simon handheld game for endless fun.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Transform your living room into a theater! Enjoy two popcorn tubs with seasoning, candy galore, and 20 movies — including the Dreamworks 10-Movie Collection, Barbie, Saturday Night Laughs, and Warner Brothers’ Modern Romantics — for the ultimate movie marathon.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Everything you need to crush your fitness goals! From a yoga mat and foam roller to resistance bands, walking weights, and even KT Tape, this basket has all the essentials to keep you moving, stretching, and feeling strong.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a day surrounded by creativity at the Memorial Art Gallery. With these two admission tickets, you’ll explore a diverse collection spanning 5,000 years of world art.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Indulge in head-to-toe self-care! Wrap yourself in luxury with a lavender towel wrap, weighted eye mask, body oils, whipped scrub, spa tools, nail care, facial masks, and more — everything you need for the ultimate at-home spa day.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a cozy evening at home with this locally crafted dinner package, donated by Red Bird Market and Craft Cannery. Savor artisan pasta, rich pasta sauce, flavorful dipping sauce, and end on a sweet note with decadent chocolates.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing