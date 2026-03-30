Bee Creative 2026 - Bee Kind

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About this event
Admission to all 4 days of Bee Creative 2026 and a Bee Creative T-Shirt. Valid for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday June 3, 4, 5, and 6, 2026.
Unleash your creativity in this hands-on canvas painting class designed for all skill levels! Whether you’re picking up a paintbrush for the first time or looking to grow your artistic skills, this instructional session will guide you step-by-step in creating your own beautiful work of art.
Participants will learn foundational painting techniques including color mixing, brush control, and composition, all while following along with a guided design. By the end of the class, you’ll leave with a completed canvas painting you can proudly display or gift.
All materials are provided—just bring your creativity and a willingness to try something new!
Perfect for: Beginners, hobby artists, and anyone looking for a fun, relaxing, and creative experience.
Discover the art of wood carving in this engaging, hands-on whittling class! Perfect for beginners and those curious about traditional craftsmanship, this instructional session will guide you through the basics of carving using simple tools and techniques.
Participants will learn essential skills such as safe knife handling, wood selection, carving strokes, and shaping techniques. With step-by-step guidance, you’ll create your own small carved piece to take home—something both meaningful and uniquely yours.
All materials and tools are provided, and safety will be emphasized throughout the class to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience for everyone.
Perfect for: Beginners, hobbyists, and anyone interested in working with their hands and learning a timeless craft.
Create a charming, bee-inspired wreath in this fun and hands-on crafting class! Perfect for all skill levels, this instructional session will guide you step-by-step in designing and assembling a decorative wreath featuring warm yellows, bold blacks, and creative textures that capture the beauty and energy of the bee.
Participants will learn basic wreath-building techniques including material layering, color balance, and securing decorative elements. You’ll have the opportunity to personalize your design while following a guided structure, resulting in a unique piece perfect for your home or as a thoughtful gift.
All materials are provided—just bring your creativity and get ready to craft something beautiful!
Perfect for: Beginners, families, and anyone looking for a fun, seasonal, and creative experience.
Create a beautifully designed envelope-style folio in this focused, hands-on crafting class! This session is all about building a functional and stylish folio that can be used to store scrapbook clippings, photos, notes, and small keepsakes.
Participants will be guided step-by-step through the process of constructing the folio, pocket creation, layering, and decorative finishing touches. While this is not a full scrapbooking class, the finished piece is perfect for organizing and holding your creative materials or memory items.
You’ll leave with a completed envelope folio that’s both practical and uniquely yours.
All materials are provided—just bring your creativity!
Perfect for: Beginners, paper craft enthusiasts, and anyone looking to create a functional, handmade storage piece.
Engage with Scripture in a creative and meaningful way through this hands-on Bible journaling class. This instructional session will guide participants in combining art and reflection as they explore God’s Word through creative expression.
No artistic experience is required—this class is about worship, reflection, and engaging with Scripture in a deeper, more personal way.
All materials are provided—just bring your Bible and a willing heart.
Perfect for: Beginners, creatives, and anyone looking to deepen their time in the Word through art and reflection.
Add a touch of creativity and charm to your crafts in this fun, hands-on tassel making class! This instructional session will guide participants through the process of creating decorative tassels using a variety of materials, colors, and textures.
You’ll learn simple techniques for wrapping, binding, trimming, and finishing tassels that can be used for keychains, bookmarks, décor, or gift accents. With step-by-step guidance, you’ll create one or more custom tassels to take home—each one uniquely your own.
No experience is needed—just come ready to create and enjoy a relaxing, creative experience.
All materials are provided.
Perfect for: Beginners, crafters, and anyone looking for a quick, creative project with beautiful results.
This is not free! This vendor will collect payment directly!
To participate in this class purchase tickets by sending $15 to Kristen @ https://venmo.com/u/kristen-a-smith or through Zelle to (281) 755-5431 with the memo/note "Cupcake Class".
Looking for some cute ways to decorate cupcake that will make people "Ooh!" and "Ahh!" at your next function? You will learn at least six fun and easy ways to decorate cupcakes. Each person leaves with four decorated cupcakes (2 chocolate and 2 vanilla) in a carrier and lots of cute ideas.
All supplies are provided, and each participant will leave with four beautifully decorated cupcakes to take home and enjoy.
Perfect for: Beginners, families, and anyone looking for a fun and delicious creative experience.
This is not free! This vendor will collect payment directly!
To participate in this class purchase tickets by sending $15 to Kristen @ https://venmo.com/u/kristen-a-smith or through Zelle to (281) 755-5431 with the memo/note "Cupcake Class".
Looking for some cute ways to decorate cupcake that will make people "Ooh!" and "Ahh!" at your next function? You will learn at least six fun and easy ways to decorate cupcakes. Each person leaves with four decorated cupcakes (2 chocolate and 2 vanilla) in a carrier and lots of cute ideas.
All supplies are provided, and each participant will leave with four beautifully decorated cupcakes to take home and enjoy.
Perfect for: Beginners, families, and anyone looking for a fun and delicious creative experience.
This is not free! This vendor will collect payment directly!
To participate in this class purchase tickets by sending $20.00 for BeeCreative26 to https://venmo.com/u/tricia-carlson-4
The loaded pocket envelope is made from one piece of 12x12 paper, and includes a 4x6 handmade book that can be decorated and filled with all kinds of items for gift giving, scrapbooking, or junk journal.
All materials are provided—just bring your creativity!
Perfect for: Beginners, paper craft enthusiasts, and anyone who enjoys detailed, hands-on creative projects.
This is not free! This vendor will collect payment directly!
To participate in this class and purchase tickets contact Tia @ (832) 477-6055
Create an elegant handmade card set in this hands-on paper crafting class! Participants will design and assemble a beautiful fancy fold pocket card along with a coordinating card box holder—perfect for gifting or special occasions.
This instructional session will guide you step-by-step through unique folding techniques, layering, and decorative details that make your card both interactive and eye-catching. You’ll also construct a matching box to hold and present your finished card, adding a polished, professional touch.
No prior experience is needed—just come ready to create something meaningful and memorable.
All materials are provided.
Perfect for: Beginners, paper craft enthusiasts, and anyone looking to create a standout handmade card and gift set.
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