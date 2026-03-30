Bee Creative 2026 - Bee Kind

Unleash your creativity in this hands-on canvas painting class designed for all skill levels! Whether you’re picking up a paintbrush for the first time or looking to grow your artistic skills, this instructional session will guide you step-by-step in creating your own beautiful work of art.





Participants will learn foundational painting techniques including color mixing, brush control, and composition, all while following along with a guided design. By the end of the class, you’ll leave with a completed canvas painting you can proudly display or gift.





All materials are provided—just bring your creativity and a willingness to try something new!





Perfect for: Beginners, hobby artists, and anyone looking for a fun, relaxing, and creative experience.