"Bee The Light" Silent Auction

Capture your family’s story with this beautiful professional photography package from Jená Craig Photography. This auction item includes a stunning 11x14 mounted portrait perfect for displaying in your home.





Package Highlights:

✨ Professional family photography experience

🖼️ Large mounted portrait

📷 Custom, high-quality studio photography

This experience offers more than just a photo—it’s the opportunity to create a lasting family heirloom. Whether for your own home or as a meaningful gift, this package delivers timeless memories, expert artistry, and beautiful presentation.

Valued at $750 – Donated by Jená Craig Photography