"Bee The Light" Silent Auction

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Capture your family’s story with this beautiful professional photography package from Jená Craig Photography. This auction item includes a stunning 11x14 mounted portrait perfect for displaying in your home.
Package Highlights:
This experience offers more than just a photo—it’s the opportunity to create a lasting family heirloom. Whether for your own home or as a meaningful gift, this package delivers timeless memories, expert artistry, and beautiful presentation.
Valued at $750 – Donated by Jená Craig Photography
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This beautifully curated gift basket is designed for ultimate pampering and relaxation. It features a mix of premium beauty products, spa services, and stylish accessories—perfect for a spa lover or self-care enthusiast.
Included items:
Donated by Brandy Reeh
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This beautifully presented Texas-themed gourmet gift basket is a perfect blend of local flavor and rustic charm. Featuring premium wine and artisanal treats, it’s an ideal package for wine lovers and food enthusiasts alike.
Basket Includes:
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This charming Texas-themed gift basket blends local artisan goods, boutique shopping, and sweet indulgences—perfect for anyone who loves unique finds and supporting small businesses.
This auction package includes:
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This beautifully curated self-care and wellness gift basket brings together luxury salon services, spa relaxation, local artisan goods, and boutique accessories—creating the perfect indulgent experience package.
This auction package includes:
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This adorable, kid-friendly Teddy Bear Mobile gift basket is bursting with color, fun, and joy—perfect for little ones and families with young children!
This cheerful auction package includes:
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This elegant and thoughtfully curated auction item blends fine art, wine country charm, and local dining into one exceptional experience—perfect for art lovers and date-night enthusiasts alike.
This package includes:
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This exciting, adventure-meets-relaxation auction package brings together local craft beer and a classic Hill Country river experience—perfect for friends, couples, or anyone who loves Texas summer fun.
This package includes:
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This premium Hill Country experience package combines music, dining, lodging, and local favorites for the ultimate Fredericksburg getaway. Perfect for couples, friends, or a weekend escape!
This package includes:
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An adorable, love-filled gift basket perfect for a child or young teen—packed with cozy comforts, cute plushies, and fun little surprises that make it a guaranteed smile-maker!
This charming basket includes:
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A deliciously curated local experience basket featuring dining, drinks, and gift cards from beloved Fredericksburg-area favorites — perfect for foodies, couples, or anyone who loves local flavor!
This festive basket includes:
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A beautifully curated basket celebrating Fredericksburg charm, local flavors, and Hill Country hospitality — perfect for food lovers, travelers, and anyone who appreciates artisanal Texas gifts.
This elegant basket includes:
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A luxurious Fredericksburg escape blending boutique lodging, artisan honey, fine Texas wine, and charming bee-themed gifts — perfect for a romantic getaway, relaxing retreat, or special celebration.
This premium package includes:
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A beautifully curated kitchen and hosting package that blends gourmet flavors, premium cooking accessories, and elegant home accents—perfect for the home chef, entertainer, or food lover.
This tasteful package includes:
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An ultra-chic package that combines designer-style fashion with a luxury champagne cart experience—perfect for weddings, showers, birthdays, girls’ nights, and upscale events.
This glamorous package includes:
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A premium self-care and beauty package designed to deliver spa-level pampering, salon-quality haircare, and professional wellness services—the ultimate glow-up collection for anyone who loves to look and feel their best.
This luxurious package includes:
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A beautifully curated self-care, mindfulness, and creativity package designed to nourish the body, calm the mind, and inspire the soul. This thoughtful bundle blends wellness experiences with relaxing spa items and joyful creative touches—perfect for anyone who loves balance, peace, and purpose.
This calming collection includes:
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A joyful, kid-approved bundle packed with playtime, learning, snacks, and smiles—perfect for young explorers, little learners, and families who love fun together time!
This playful basket includes:
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The ultimate mix of playtime, comfort, learning, and tech—this exciting bundle is perfect for families, kids, and anyone who loves fun both indoors and outdoors!
This awesome auction package includes:
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Show off your school spirit in style with this coordinated Fredericksburg-themed bundle—perfect for students, parents, teachers, and proud fans!
This spirited auction set includes:
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Racing Stagecoach Painting
Artist & details unknown
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Lochte Feed General Store donated this beautifully curated western-inspired gift basket 🤠🧺 filled with stylish, high-quality accessories and gifts. Presented in a whitewashed woven basket with decorative tissue paper ✨, it has a cozy rustic-chic vibe that feels both fun and luxe 💛.
Contents include:
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A farm-fun dream basket 🚜🌾 packed with toy tractors, trucks, and construction excitement—perfect for little hands and big imaginations!
Filled with bright, detailed John Deere–style vehicles, mini farm equipment, and play sets 🟢💛, this basket is ready for hours of pretend plowing, hauling, and building.
Cute, colorful, and packed with fun—this basket is sure to make a little farmer or builder smile from ear to ear 😄💚
Starting bid
Beautiful sterling silver cross pendant with a reversible design — two stylish looks in one! Features elegant silver and warm amber-toned inlays on a delicate matching chain. Comes gift-boxed and ready to give 🎁
Perfect for everyday wear or a meaningful gift for someone special 💛
Retail value $229 — bid high and support a great cause! 🙌
And a $100 Gift Card
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!