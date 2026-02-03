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Jeremiah 29:11 Foundation

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"Bee The Light" Silent Auction

📸 Timeless Family Portrait Experience item
📸 Timeless Family Portrait Experience
$300

Starting bid

Capture your family’s story with this beautiful professional photography package from Jená Craig Photography. This auction item includes a stunning 11x14 mounted portrait perfect for displaying in your home.


Package Highlights:

  • Professional family photography experience
  • 🖼️ Large mounted portrait
  • 📷 Custom, high-quality studio photography

This experience offers more than just a photo—it’s the opportunity to create a lasting family heirloom. Whether for your own home or as a meaningful gift, this package delivers timeless memories, expert artistry, and beautiful presentation.

Valued at $750 – Donated by Jená Craig Photography

Dang You're Pretty! item
Dang You're Pretty!
$150

Starting bid

This beautifully curated gift basket is designed for ultimate pampering and relaxation. It features a mix of premium beauty products, spa services, and stylish accessories—perfect for a spa lover or self-care enthusiast.

Included items:

  • 💆‍♀️ Platinum Hydrafacial Gift Certificate
    Donated by US Dermatology Partners for a high-end facial treatment focused on deep cleansing, exfoliation, hydration, and radiant skin rejuvenation.
  • 🧴 Beauty & Skincare Products
    • Dirty Works Lavender Air Freshener spray
    • Dirty Works Coconut Lip Balm (“Cop-a-Balm-A”)
    • Hand cream set
    • ILIA beauty product (makeup/skincare)
    • Color Wow hair product
    • Joico “Hold Me Tight” hairspray
  • 💇‍♀️ Hair & Beauty Accessories
    • Wet Brush (The Original Detangler)
    • T3 curling wand
    • Elegant white claw hair clip
    • Cosmetic zipper pouch
  • 👜 Stylish Blush-Pink Quilted Tool Travel Bag
    • with matt to set hot iron
  • The Sanctuary Gift Card for 1 hour service

Donated by Brandy Reeh

🍷 Texas Wine & Pecan Gourmet Gift Basket item
🍷 Texas Wine & Pecan Gourmet Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

This beautifully presented Texas-themed gourmet gift basket is a perfect blend of local flavor and rustic charm. Featuring premium wine and artisanal treats, it’s an ideal package for wine lovers and food enthusiasts alike.

Basket Includes:

  • 🍾 Bottle of Texas wine from Fiesta Winery (Lometa, TX)
  • WIne Tasting for 2 from Fiesta Winery
  • 🥜 “Pecan Lover’s Basket” from Fredericksburg Pecan Company, featuring assorted gourmet pecan treats
🍯🐝 Sweet Texas Treats & Boutique Finds Gift Basket item
🍯🐝 Sweet Texas Treats & Boutique Finds Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

This charming Texas-themed gift basket blends local artisan goods, boutique shopping, and sweet indulgences—perfect for anyone who loves unique finds and supporting small businesses.

This auction package includes:

  • 🍷 Pontotoc Vineyard Gift Certificate
    Redeemable for a bottle of wine and a picnic basket experience at Pontotoc Vineyard (Hye, TX)
  • 🛍️ $15 Gift Card to The Rustic Rose Boutique
    A fun shopping experience at a local boutique for fashion, gifts, and accessories
  • 🍯 Handmade Local Honey
    From Tribute Honey Co., featuring beautifully packaged, small-batch honey
  • 🐝 The Hive Collective items
    • Adorable plush bee keychain
    • Branded items and artisan products
  • 📖 “Tiny Hopes and Dreams” Mini Book
    A sweet inspirational keepsake
🌿✨ Ultimate Pampering & Wellness Experience Gift Basket item
🌿✨ Ultimate Pampering & Wellness Experience Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

This beautifully curated self-care and wellness gift basket brings together luxury salon services, spa relaxation, local artisan goods, and boutique accessories—creating the perfect indulgent experience package.

This auction package includes:

  • 💇‍♀️ $100 Gift Certificate to Root.ology Salon (Fredericksburg, TX)
    Valid toward any service, including hair services, permanent makeup, and specialty treatments
  • 🌬️ Sun-Kissed Shop Spray Tan Gift Certificate
    For a professional spray tan session and radiant glow
  • 💆‍♀️ The Sanctuary Massage & Skincare Gift Card
    Redeemable for massage and skincare 1 hour service for total relaxation
  • 🍯 Handmade Local Honey from The Tribute Honey Co.
    Beautifully packaged artisan honey made in small batches
  • 💎 Austin Accent Boutique Earrings
    Elegant silver-tone statement earrings with turquoise-style accents
🧸🌈 Teddy Bear Mobile Fun Basket – Kids’ Experience Package item
🧸🌈 Teddy Bear Mobile Fun Basket – Kids’ Experience Package
$40

Starting bid

This adorable, kid-friendly Teddy Bear Mobile gift basket is bursting with color, fun, and joy—perfect for little ones and families with young children!

This cheerful auction package includes:

  • 🧸 Large Plush Teddy Bear
    A soft, huggable bear featuring a patriotic blue-and-white design
  • 🚐 $25 Gift Certificate to Teddy Bear Mobile – Hill Country
    Redeemable toward any Teddy Bear Mobile experience, product, or service
  • 📜 Teddy Bear Mobile Birth Certificate
    A fun keepsake that adds a special, interactive experience for kids
  • 🐝 Plush Bee Keychain
    Cute and cuddly mini stuffed animal accessory
  • 📦 “More Lunch Box Jokes” Card Set
    A set of 60 kid-friendly joke cards for daily fun and laughter
  • 🎒 Colorful Reusable Tote Bag
    Bright whimsical bag with animal graphics—perfect for toys, books, or outings
🦋🍷 Art, Wine & Local Dining Experience Package item
🦋🍷 Art, Wine & Local Dining Experience Package
$175

Starting bid

This elegant and thoughtfully curated auction item blends fine art, wine country charm, and local dining into one exceptional experience—perfect for art lovers and date-night enthusiasts alike.

This package includes:

  • 🎨 2 Framed Butterfly Artworks
    A stunning, handcrafted butterfly collage made from vintage map designs, beautifully displayed in a natural wood frame—perfect statement décor for any home or office.
  • 🍷 Texas Heritage Vineyard – Wine Tasting for Four
    A gift certificate for a wine tasting experience for 4 guests, featuring Texas wine, live Texas music, and signature hospitality.
  • 🍔 $100 Gift Card
    Redeemable at a local dining favorite, Pasta Bella, perfect for a relaxed dinner or family meal.
🍺🌊 River Float Experience item
🍺🌊 River Float Experience
$50

Starting bid

This exciting, adventure-meets-relaxation auction package brings together local craft beer and a classic Hill Country river experience—perfect for friends, couples, or anyone who loves Texas summer fun.

This package includes:

  • 🍻 Altstadt Brewery Gift Card (Fredericksburg, TX)
    Enjoy authentic German-style craft beer, food, and brewery atmosphere at one of Fredericksburg’s most popular destinations.
  • 🛟 Rockin’ R River Rides – Free Tube Rental Certificate
    Complimentary tube rental for 8 for a relaxing and fun river float experience on the Guadalupe River.
  • 🍺 Six-Pack of Altstadt Brewery Beer
    A locally brewed variety pack featuring classic German-style beers.
  • 🍯 Altstadt Beer Jelly
    A unique gourmet beer-infused jelly made with Altstadt craft beer—perfect for charcuterie boards or grilling glazes.
🎶🍷 Fredericksburg Getaway + Hondo’s Experience Package item
🎶🍷 Fredericksburg Getaway + Hondo’s Experience Package
$125

Starting bid

This premium Hill Country experience package combines music, dining, lodging, and local favorites for the ultimate Fredericksburg getaway. Perfect for couples, friends, or a weekend escape!

This package includes:

  • 🏡 1 Weeknight Stay at Live Oak Creek Cabins
    A relaxing overnight stay in a charming Hill Country cabin retreat.
  • 🍽️ $50 Gift Certificate to The Top & Grumpy’s Grill
    Enjoy delicious local dining and Fredericksburg hospitality.
  • 🚌 2-Hour Party Bus Rental from La Patrona Tours
    Travel in style with a private party bus experience—perfect for wine tours, celebrations, or group outings.
  • 🎸 Hondo’s on Main Merchandise Bundle
    Includes:
    • Hondo’s branded hat
    • Hondo’s logo tote bag
    • Hondo’s gift card
    • Fun novelty journal (“Definitely Not My Passwords”)
💕🐝 Sweethearts & Smiles Kids Gift Basket item
💕🐝 Sweethearts & Smiles Kids Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

An adorable, love-filled gift basket perfect for a child or young teen—packed with cozy comforts, cute plushies, and fun little surprises that make it a guaranteed smile-maker!

This charming basket includes:

  • 🧸 Plush Bee Snuggle Buddy with soft wings and an irresistibly cute face
  • 🐝 Bee-Themed Keychain Plush
  • 💗 Fluffy Pink Heart Purse
  • 🎁 Heart-Themed Gift Bag
  • “Perfect Press-On” Nail Set by Sally Hansen
  • 🧁 “Snackers” Squishable Mini Plush
  • 📓 “Recess” $25 gift card
🌮🍻 Fredericksburg Flavor & Fun Gift Basket item
🌮🍻 Fredericksburg Flavor & Fun Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

A deliciously curated local experience basket featuring dining, drinks, and gift cards from beloved Fredericksburg-area favorites — perfect for foodies, couples, or anyone who loves local flavor!

This festive basket includes:

  • 🎁 $50 Gift Card to Saborcito de Mi Rancho
    Enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine and local favorites.
  • 🍽️ Nury’s International Cuisine Gift Card
    A perfect dining destination for global flavors.
  • 💧 $50 Gift Card HT2O Refresh Gift Card
    Stay refreshed with local specialty drinks.
  • 🍺 Assorted Sprecher Beverages
    Includes craft sodas/root beer and specialty bottled drinks.
  • 🌶️ Chili’s Gift Cards (total of $50)
    For casual dining and family favorites.
  • Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels
🌼🍯 Texas Hill Country Experience Basket item
🌼🍯 Texas Hill Country Experience Basket
$150

Starting bid

A beautifully curated basket celebrating Fredericksburg charm, local flavors, and Hill Country hospitality — perfect for food lovers, travelers, and anyone who appreciates artisanal Texas gifts.

This elegant basket includes:

  • 🏡 Cotton Gin Village $200 Gift Card (Fredericksburg, TX)
    Enjoy dining and boutique experiences at this iconic Hill Country destination.
  • 🍯 Tribute Honey Co. Handmade Honey
    Locally crafted, artisan honey beautifully packaged with a honey dipper.
  • 📖 Texas Hill Country Cuisine Cookbook
    Featuring regional recipes and vibrant food photography.
🐝🍷 Hill Country Honeycomb Getaway Experience item
🐝🍷 Hill Country Honeycomb Getaway Experience
$225

Starting bid

A luxurious Fredericksburg escape blending boutique lodging, artisan honey, fine Texas wine, and charming bee-themed gifts — perfect for a romantic getaway, relaxing retreat, or special celebration.

This premium package includes:

  • 🏡 2-Night Weeknight Stay at The Hive Container Homes
    Enjoy a unique stay in a beautifully designed container home in Fredericksburg, TX, featuring a cozy deck, fire pit, peaceful Hill Country views, and tranquil surroundings.
  • 🍷 Arrowhead Creek Vineyards Tempranillo Rosé (2023)
    A refreshing Texas Hill Country wine to enjoy during your stay or at home.
  • 🍯 Tribute Honey Co. Handmade Honey
    Artisan honey in a keepsake jar with rustic twine and dipper.
  • 🐝 Bee-Themed Gifts & Keepsakes
    Includes a plush bee keychain, decorative bee notebook, stickers, and branded Hive Collective items.
🍯🍽️ Elevated Entertaining & Culinary Comfort Collection item
🍯🍽️ Elevated Entertaining & Culinary Comfort Collection
$125

Starting bid

A beautifully curated kitchen and hosting package that blends gourmet flavors, premium cooking accessories, and elegant home accents—perfect for the home chef, entertainer, or food lover.

This tasteful package includes:

  • 📖 Pampered Chef 3qt Stainless Steel Sauce Pan
    Inspiring kitchen ideas for everyday meals and special occasions.
  • 🧺 Luxury Floral Kitchen Towels
    Coordinated, high-quality towels with decorative trim—both functional and stylish.
  • 🥄 Elegant Serving Spoon
    A polished metal serving piece perfect for hosting and family gatherings.
  • 🍯 Tribute Honey Co. “Pecan Delight” Artisan Honey (14 oz)
    Gourmet Texas-made honey with rich pecan flavor—perfect for charcuterie boards, biscuits, tea, or desserts.
  • 🪵 Rustic Wooden Recipe Box with Vintage-Style Spoon Accent
    A charming keepsake piece for storing recipes, cards, or kitchen memories.
  • 🏨 Arch Ray Resort $100 Gift Certificate
    A luxury Texas resort experience for dining, lodging, or relaxation.
🥂✨ Luxury Sip & Celebrate Experience item
🥂✨ Luxury Sip & Celebrate Experience
$150

Starting bid

An ultra-chic package that combines designer-style fashion with a luxury champagne cart experience—perfect for weddings, showers, birthdays, girls’ nights, and upscale events.

This glamorous package includes:

  • 🥂 Tiny Tap Co. Champagne Cart Rental – 4.5 Hours
    A luxury mobile champagne cart experience for your private event. Perfect for weddings, bridal showers, corporate events, birthday parties, engagement celebrations, and upscale gatherings.
    (Redeem by contacting Tiny Tap Co. to schedule your event.)
  • 🎒 Designer-Inspired Monogram Backpack & Duffle Bag
    A matching black luxury-style backpack and handbag set featuring classic monogram print and gold-tone hardware—stylish, functional, and fashion-forward.
💆‍♀️✨ Luxe Beauty & Wellness Glow-Up Experience item
💆‍♀️✨ Luxe Beauty & Wellness Glow-Up Experience
$100

Starting bid

A premium self-care and beauty package designed to deliver spa-level pampering, salon-quality haircare, and professional wellness services—the ultimate glow-up collection for anyone who loves to look and feel their best.

This luxurious package includes:

  • 💳 Lonestar Wellness & Aesthetics Gift Certificate
    Redeemable for a free Myer's IV cocktail
  • 💇‍♀️ Professional Haircare Collection
    Featuring:
    • Pure Volume Shampoo & Conditioner
    • Volumizing hair spray
    • Wet Detangling Hair Brush
    • Kitsch XL Thermal Rollers (recycled plastic) for salon-style volume and curls
  • 🧴 Premium Styling & Beauty Products
    High-quality products designed for volume, shine, and healthy hair.
    • Lange Titanium 2 in 1 volume brush dryer
🧘‍♀️✨ Mindful Moments Wellness & Creativity Basket item
🧘‍♀️✨ Mindful Moments Wellness & Creativity Basket
$100

Starting bid

A beautifully curated self-care, mindfulness, and creativity package designed to nourish the body, calm the mind, and inspire the soul. This thoughtful bundle blends wellness experiences with relaxing spa items and joyful creative touches—perfect for anyone who loves balance, peace, and purpose.

This calming collection includes:

  • 🧘 Good Foundation Yoga Experiences
    • 3 Yoga Classes pass
  • 📓 Guided Journaling & Reflection Materials
    Inspirational mindfulness journals and reflection cards
  • 💇‍♀️ Premium Hair Repair Care Set
    • Structure Repair Shampoo
    • Structure Repair Conditioner
  • 🕯 Relaxation Essentials
    • Decorative candle
    • Handmade wooden décor piece
    • Soft yarn tassel accent
  • 🎨 Creative Joy Kit
    • “Spread Love” Bracelet Kit (fun, meaningful craft activity)
  • 🖊 Pastel Highlighter Pen Set
    Perfect for journaling, planning, and creative expression
🧸🌈 “Recess Ready!” Kids Fun & Learning Basket item
🧸🌈 “Recess Ready!” Kids Fun & Learning Basket
$45

Starting bid

A joyful, kid-approved bundle packed with playtime, learning, snacks, and smiles—perfect for young explorers, little learners, and families who love fun together time!

This playful basket includes:

  • 🧸 Super-Soft Plush Teddy Bear
    A cuddly new best friend for snuggles and comfort
  • 📚 Kids Activity & Learning Books
    • Lunch Box Jokes (giggles guaranteed!)
    • Disney Eats kids recipe book (fun cooking for little chefs)
  • 🎨 Creative Play Items
    • Reusable jungle-themed activity tote
    • Pop-tube sensory toys (stretch, bend, and fidget fun!)
  • 🍪 Baking & Play Fun
    • Animal-shaped cookie cutters for hands-on kitchen fun
  • 🎒 Recess $25 Gift Card
🎉📚🏕️ “Recess, Relax & Tech” Family Fun Basket item
🎉📚🏕️ “Recess, Relax & Tech” Family Fun Basket
$100

Starting bid

The ultimate mix of playtime, comfort, learning, and tech—this exciting bundle is perfect for families, kids, and anyone who loves fun both indoors and outdoors!

This awesome auction package includes:

  • 📱 Amazon Echo Show 8
    Smart display for music, videos, recipes, homework help, games, video calls, and smart home control
  • 🏕️ Create Your Own Camping Adventure Kit (Lonely Planet Kids)
    Fun, interactive camping-themed activity book
  • 🎈 Pocket Balloons with Pump
    30 instant balloons for outdoor play and parties
  • 🧺 Premium Patterned Picnic Blanket
    Roll-up game board leather straps—perfect for parks, games, and family outings
  • 🧢 “Fredericksburg” Sweatshirt
    Cozy local pride apparel
  • 🎨 “RECESS!” $25 Gift Card
❤️🎒 “Fredericksburg Pride” School Spirit Tote Collection item
❤️🎒 “Fredericksburg Pride” School Spirit Tote Collection
$35

Starting bid

Show off your school spirit in style with this coordinated Fredericksburg-themed bundle—perfect for students, parents, teachers, and proud fans!

This spirited auction set includes:

  • 👜 Large Canvas Tote Bag
    Classic black-and-white design with red polka-dot bow accent—perfect for everyday use, school, games, or errands
  • 🛍️ Billies 830 Fredericksburg Tote
    Custom local pride tote featuring “Billies 830 Fredericksburg” graphic
  • 🥤 Monogram Insulated Tumbler
    White stainless tumbler with bold red “F” initial
  • 🎀 Matching Accessory Set
    • “F” logo button
    • Red & white beaded hoop earrings
Westward Ho!! item
Westward Ho!!
$100

Starting bid

Racing Stagecoach Painting

Artist & details unknown

🤠🧺 Western-themed Gift Basket item
🤠🧺 Western-themed Gift Basket
$95

Starting bid

Lochte Feed General Store donated this beautifully curated western-inspired gift basket 🤠🧺 filled with stylish, high-quality accessories and gifts. Presented in a whitewashed woven basket with decorative tissue paper ✨, it has a cozy rustic-chic vibe that feels both fun and luxe 💛.

Contents include:

  • An embossed floral leather clutch/wallet 🌸👜 with whipstitch detailing
  • A cozy knit beanie in soft neutral tones 🧶❄️
  • Turquoise and earth-tone jewelry, including a statement necklace and matching earrings 💙📿
  • A leather card holder or small wallet with contrast stitching 🤎
  • A sleek pair of designer sunglasses 😎🕶️
  • A Territoire Privé fragrance set 🌿✨
  • A decorative folding knife with a red handle 🔪❤️


“Hay There! Let’s Play on the Farm” 🌾😂 item
“Hay There! Let’s Play on the Farm” 🌾😂
$40

Starting bid

A farm-fun dream basket 🚜🌾 packed with toy tractors, trucks, and construction excitement—perfect for little hands and big imaginations!

Filled with bright, detailed John Deere–style vehicles, mini farm equipment, and play sets 🟢💛, this basket is ready for hours of pretend plowing, hauling, and building.

  • Tons of farm & construction toys to mix and match 🚜🚧
  • Great for creative play and storytelling 🧠💭
  • Ideal for kids who love tractors, trucks, and all things farm life 🐄🌽

Cute, colorful, and packed with fun—this basket is sure to make a little farmer or builder smile from ear to ear 😄💚

✝️✨ Sterling Silver Reversible Cross Necklace ✨✝️ item
✝️✨ Sterling Silver Reversible Cross Necklace ✨✝️
$175

Starting bid

Beautiful sterling silver cross pendant with a reversible design — two stylish looks in one! Features elegant silver and warm amber-toned inlays on a delicate matching chain. Comes gift-boxed and ready to give 🎁

Perfect for everyday wear or a meaningful gift for someone special 💛

Retail value $229 — bid high and support a great cause! 🙌

And a $100 Gift Card

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!