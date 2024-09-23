Bedford Pink Ribbon Fund Raiser for local women
C.D: Raffle fundraiser for Bedford Pink Ribbon Fund. Supporting local women
15 raffle tickets bundle
$10
Includes 15 chances of winning our raffle.
5 raffle ticket bundle
$5
Includes 6 chances of winning our raffle.
1 raffle ticket
$1
Includes 1 chance to win our raffle.
