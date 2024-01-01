Holiday Candle Sale with Salty Candle Co.

We are teaming up with our friends at Salty Candle Company again for a holiday fundraiser that will delight your senses.





These 15 oz soy candles are an EBC favorite for keeping your bunny room fresh year-round. The soy wax is clean burning and long lasting. Even with regular use, just one candle can last you several months. But with 12 amazing scents to choose from, we recommend picking up more than one! Candles are also an excellent gift for those hard-to-shop-for people on your holiday list. And they are a bargain at $24 apiece.





As always, your purchase goes directly towards feeding, homing and providing medical care to the many rabbits in our care who are eagerly awaiting their forever homes. A holiday miracle for these amazing bunnies is just a few candles away. Please join us in making this a reality.