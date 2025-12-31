2026 Beebe Elementary: Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
2 seats to the preseason 26-27 Bears home game!
Date/Time: TBD
Starting bid
3rd row, Section - 101 Behind the Bulls Bench!
Date/Time: Wednesday, April 1st, 7:00pm
Starting bid
Club Level Tickets to 1 Chicago Fire Home Game
Date/Time: 2026 Regular MLS Season
Starting bid
2 Tickets, Section 323 Row 1!
Where/Date: Solider Field, Saturday, June 27th
Starting bid
Wine tasting 8 bottles, up to 12 people, in-home
Starting bid
Wine tasting 8 bottles, up to 12 people, in-home
Starting bid
$105 Gift Certificate!
Starting bid
Ready for a Challenge? Troubled Puzzles escape rooms are interactive scenario based games, where your group of players use clues and elements of the room to solve puzzles, open locks, and escape within the 60-minute time limit.
Starting bid
Coach-led workouts with Ultimate Ninjas group personal training class. Offer 50-min H.I.I.T class designed to help make adults stronger inside and out.
Starting bid
Coach-led workouts with Ultimate Ninjas group personal training class. Offer 50-min H.I.I.T class designed to help make adults stronger inside and out.
Starting bid
Experience a VIP private movie screening for 20 guests at Hollywood Palms.
Date/Time: Sunday - Thursday
Starting bid
4 sessions of communication coaching focusing on your individual needs (business presentation skills training, executive presence, corporate voice, interview coaching, career canvasing, communication diversity, etc.).
Starting bid
1 winner. Reserved front row parking at Breakfast at Bobcats in May.
Starting bid
1 winner. Reserved front row seating at Beebe Band/Orchestra Concert. Up to 10 seats can be reserved.
Starting bid
1 winner. Celebrate your student's special day by displaying a ‘Happy Birthday’ message on the Beebe Marquee for all to see!
Starting bid
1 winner will choose 9 additional students to form a team of 10 to play a kickball game against Beebe staff.
Date/Time: May, TBD
Starting bid
1 student in grades K-2 will join Mrs. Peterson, Mrs. Dougherty & Mrs. Glasby as Principal for the morning! Will do morning arrival together, lead morning announcements, and then spend the morning visiting students and helping at recess!
Date/Time: A.M. and date will be chosen depending on the child's grade level and in conjunction with the classroom teacher and family.
Starting bid
1 student in grades 3-5 will join Mrs. Peterson, Mrs. Dougherty & Mrs. Glasby as Principal for the morning! Will do morning arrival together, lead morning announcements, and then spend the morning visiting students and helping at recess!
Date/Time: A.M. and date will be chosen depending on the child's grade level and in conjunction with the classroom teacher and family.
Starting bid
1 winner in each grade level, each winner can bring 2 friends.
Date/Time: P.M. and date will be confirmed with families after winners are chosen
Starting bid
1 winner in each grade level, each winner can bring 2 friends.
Date/Time: P.M. and date will be confirmed with families after winners are chosen
Starting bid
1 winner in each grade level, each winner can bring 2 friends.
Date/Time: P.M. and date will be confirmed with families after winners are chosen
Starting bid
1 winner in each grade level, each winner can bring 2 friends.
Date/Time: P.M. and date will be confirmed with families after winners are chosen
Starting bid
1 winner in each grade level, each winner can bring 2 friends.
Date/Time: P.M. and date will be confirmed with families after winners are chosen
Starting bid
1 winner in each grade level, each winner can bring 2 friends.
Date/Time: P.M. and date will be confirmed with families after winners are chosen
Starting bid
1 winner 4th or 5th grade ONLY
Arrive early to school to greet students in the morning and to do morning announcements.
Date/Time: A.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
1 winner and siblings that go to Beebe, if none then 1 friend
Date/Time: A.M. (a date will be coming)
Additional Comments: be able to be a good listener and hard worker
Starting bid
1 winner K-2nd ONLY. Can bring 2 friends.
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
1 winner 3rd-5th ONLY. Can bring 2 friends.
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
1 winner, and can bring 9 friends
Date: TBD with winning family
Time: 3pm - 4pm in the Beebe gym
Starting bid
1 winner, and can bring 9 friends
Date: TBD with winning family
Time: 3pm - 4pm in the Beebe gym
Starting bid
1 winner, and can bring 9 friends
Date: TBD with winning family
Time: 3pm - 4pm in the Beebe gym
Starting bid
1 winner and can bring 1-2 friends
Date/Time: P.M. (Lunch)
Starting bid
1 winner and can bring 3 friends from their grade level
Specialist Team: Golden, Samples & Osterloo
Date/Time: March 25th (Wednesday) at 8:00AM
Starting bid
1 winner and can bring 3 friends
Date/Time: TBD
Starting bid
2 winners per Kindergarten Classroom
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
2 winners per Kindergarten Classroom
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
2 winners per Kindergarten Classroom
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
2 winners per Kindergarten Classroom
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
2 winners per Kindergarten Classroom
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
2 winners per Kindergarten Classroom
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
2 winners per Kindergarten Classroom
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
2 winners per Kindergarten Classroom
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
2 winners per First Grade Classroom
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
2 winners per First Grade Classroom
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
2 winners per First Grade Classroom
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
2 winners per First Grade Classroom
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
2 winners per First Grade Classroom
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
2 winners per First Grade Classroom
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
2 winners per First Grade Classroom
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
2 winners per First Grade Classroom
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
1 winner and can bring 2 friends
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
1 winner per Second Grade Classroom
Date/Time: A.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
1 winner per Second Grade Classroom
Date/Time: A.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
1 winner per Second Grade Classroom
Date/Time: A.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
1 winner per Second Grade Classroom
Date/Time: A.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
1 winner per Second Grade Classroom
Date/Time: A.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
1 winner per Third Grade Classroom and can bring 1 friend
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
1 winner per Third Grade Classroom and can bring 1 friend
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
1 winner per Third Grade Classroom and can bring 1 friend
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
1 winner per Third Grade Classroom and can bring 1 friend
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
1 winner per Third Grade Classroom and can bring 1 friend
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
1 winner per Fourth Grade Classroom and can bring 2 friends
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
1 winner per Fourth Grade Classroom and can bring 2 friends
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
1 winner per Fourth Grade Classroom and can bring 2 friends
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
1 winner per Fourth Grade Classroom and can bring 2 friends
Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
1 winner per Fifth Grade Classroom and can bring 1 friend
Date/Time: A.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
1 winner per Fifth Grade Classroom and can bring 1 friend
Date/Time: A.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
1 winner per Fifth Grade Classroom and can bring 1 friend
Date/Time: A.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
1 winner per Fifth Grade Classroom and can bring 1 friend
Date/Time: A.M. (a date will be coming)
Starting bid
1 winner per Fifth Grade Classroom and can bring 1 friend
Date/Time: A.M. (a date will be coming)
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