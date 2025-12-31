Beebe Home & School Association

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Beebe Home & School Association

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Beebe Elementary: Silent Auction

Preseason Bears Tickets | 2 Seats item
Preseason Bears Tickets | 2 Seats
$50

Starting bid

2 seats to the preseason 26-27 Bears home game!


Date/Time: TBD

Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers | 4 Tickets item
Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers | 4 Tickets
$200

Starting bid

3rd row, Section - 101 Behind the Bulls Bench!

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 1st, 7:00pm

Chicago Fire | 4 Tickets item
Chicago Fire | 4 Tickets
$75

Starting bid

Club Level Tickets to 1 Chicago Fire Home Game

Date/Time: 2026 Regular MLS Season

Ed Sheeran Loop Tour Concert | 2 Tickets item
Ed Sheeran Loop Tour Concert | 2 Tickets
$150

Starting bid

2 Tickets, Section 323 Row 1!


Where/Date: Solider Field, Saturday, June 27th

In-Home Wine Tasting #1 | PRP Wine International item
In-Home Wine Tasting #1 | PRP Wine International
$50

Starting bid

Wine tasting 8 bottles, up to 12 people, in-home

In-Home Wine Tasting #2 | PRP Wine International item
In-Home Wine Tasting #2 | PRP Wine International
$50

Starting bid

Wine tasting 8 bottles, up to 12 people, in-home

Naperville Music | Gift Certificate item
Naperville Music | Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

$105 Gift Certificate!

Troubled Puzzles Escape Room | 4 Tickets item
Troubled Puzzles Escape Room | 4 Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Ready for a Challenge? Troubled Puzzles escape rooms are interactive scenario based games, where your group of players use clues and elements of the room to solve puzzles, open locks, and escape within the 60-minute time limit.

Ultimate Ninjas | 30 Day Jumpstart for Adults #1 item
Ultimate Ninjas | 30 Day Jumpstart for Adults #1
$25

Starting bid

Coach-led workouts with Ultimate Ninjas group personal training class. Offer 50-min H.I.I.T class designed to help make adults stronger inside and out.

Ultimate Ninjas | 30 Day Jumpstart for Adults #2 item
Ultimate Ninjas | 30 Day Jumpstart for Adults #2
$25

Starting bid

Coach-led workouts with Ultimate Ninjas group personal training class. Offer 50-min H.I.I.T class designed to help make adults stronger inside and out.

Hollywood Palms | VIP for 20 Guests item
Hollywood Palms | VIP for 20 Guests
$25

Starting bid

Experience a VIP private movie screening for 20 guests at Hollywood Palms.


Date/Time: Sunday - Thursday


The Global Speech Suite | Communications item
The Global Speech Suite | Communications
$50

Starting bid

4 sessions of communication coaching focusing on your individual needs (business presentation skills training, executive presence, corporate voice, interview coaching, career canvasing, communication diversity, etc.).

VIP Parking | Breakfast with Bobcats item
VIP Parking | Breakfast with Bobcats
$25

Starting bid

1 winner. Reserved front row parking at Breakfast at Bobcats in May.

Front Row Seats | Beebe Band/Orchestra Concert item
Front Row Seats | Beebe Band/Orchestra Concert
$25

Starting bid

1 winner. Reserved front row seating at Beebe Band/Orchestra Concert. Up to 10 seats can be reserved.

Happy Birthday Message | Beebe Marquee item
Happy Birthday Message | Beebe Marquee
$25

Starting bid

1 winner. Celebrate your student's special day by displaying a ‘Happy Birthday’ message on the Beebe Marquee for all to see!

Kickball Game | K-5th item
Kickball Game | K-5th
$25

Starting bid

1 winner will choose 9 additional students to form a team of 10 to play a kickball game against Beebe staff.


Date/Time: May, TBD

Principal for the Morning | K-2nd item
Principal for the Morning | K-2nd
$25

Starting bid

1 student in grades K-2 will join Mrs. Peterson, Mrs. Dougherty & Mrs. Glasby as Principal for the morning! Will do morning arrival together, lead morning announcements, and then spend the morning visiting students and helping at recess! 


Date/Time: A.M. and date will be chosen depending on the child's grade level and in conjunction with the classroom teacher and family. 

Principal for the Morning | 3rd-5th item
Principal for the Morning | 3rd-5th
$25

Starting bid

1 student in grades 3-5 will join Mrs. Peterson, Mrs. Dougherty & Mrs. Glasby as Principal for the morning! Will do morning arrival together, lead morning announcements, and then spend the morning visiting students and helping at recess! 


Date/Time: A.M. and date will be chosen depending on the child's grade level and in conjunction with the classroom teacher and family. 

Pizza with the Principals | Kindergarten item
Pizza with the Principals | Kindergarten
$25

Starting bid

1 winner in each grade level, each winner can bring 2 friends.


Date/Time: P.M. and date will be confirmed with families after winners are chosen

Pizza with the Principals | 1st Grade item
Pizza with the Principals | 1st Grade
$25

Starting bid

1 winner in each grade level, each winner can bring 2 friends.


Date/Time: P.M. and date will be confirmed with families after winners are chosen

Pizza with the Principals | 2nd Grade item
Pizza with the Principals | 2nd Grade
$25

Starting bid

1 winner in each grade level, each winner can bring 2 friends.


Date/Time: P.M. and date will be confirmed with families after winners are chosen

Pizza with the Principals | 3rd Grade item
Pizza with the Principals | 3rd Grade
$25

Starting bid

1 winner in each grade level, each winner can bring 2 friends.


Date/Time: P.M. and date will be confirmed with families after winners are chosen

Pizza with the Principals | 4th Grade item
Pizza with the Principals | 4th Grade
$25

Starting bid

1 winner in each grade level, each winner can bring 2 friends.


Date/Time: P.M. and date will be confirmed with families after winners are chosen

Pizza with the Principals | 5th Grade item
Pizza with the Principals | 5th Grade
$25

Starting bid

1 winner in each grade level, each winner can bring 2 friends.


Date/Time: P.M. and date will be confirmed with families after winners are chosen

Bobby the Bobcat Experience | Custodial Mr. David Ochoa item
Bobby the Bobcat Experience | Custodial Mr. David Ochoa
$25

Starting bid

1 winner 4th or 5th grade ONLY

Arrive early to school to greet students in the morning and to do morning announcements.


Date/Time: A.M. (a date will be coming)

Junior Head Custodian | Custodial Mr. David Ochoa item
Junior Head Custodian | Custodial Mr. David Ochoa
$25

Starting bid

1 winner and siblings that go to Beebe, if none then 1 friend


Date/Time: A.M. (a date will be coming)


Additional Comments: be able to be a good listener and hard worker

Art & Music Afterschool Clay Party K-2nd | Voogd & Beach item
Art & Music Afterschool Clay Party K-2nd | Voogd & Beach
$25

Starting bid

1 winner K-2nd ONLY. Can bring 2 friends.

Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

Art & Music Afterschool Clay Party 3rd-5th | Voogd & Beach item
Art & Music Afterschool Clay Party 3rd-5th | Voogd & Beach
$25

Starting bid

1 winner 3rd-5th ONLY. Can bring 2 friends.

Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

P.E. Warren | Climbing Wall Experience - 3rd Grade item
P.E. Warren | Climbing Wall Experience - 3rd Grade
$25

Starting bid

1 winner, and can bring 9 friends


Date: TBD with winning family
Time: 3pm - 4pm in the Beebe gym

P.E. Warren | Climbing Wall Experience - 4th Grade item
P.E. Warren | Climbing Wall Experience - 4th Grade
$25

Starting bid

1 winner, and can bring 9 friends


Date: TBD with winning family
Time: 3pm - 4pm in the Beebe gym

P.E. Warren | Climbing Wall Experience - 5th Grade item
P.E. Warren | Climbing Wall Experience - 5th Grade
$25

Starting bid

1 winner, and can bring 9 friends


Date: TBD with winning family
Time: 3pm - 4pm in the Beebe gym

Speech-Language Path (SLP) Scherzer | Gia Mia Pizza Lunch item
Speech-Language Path (SLP) Scherzer | Gia Mia Pizza Lunch
$25

Starting bid

1 winner and can bring 1-2 friends

Date/Time: P.M. (Lunch)


Reading Specialists Team | Morning Donuts w/ RS Team item
Reading Specialists Team | Morning Donuts w/ RS Team
$25

Starting bid

1 winner and can bring 3 friends from their grade level

Specialist Team: Golden, Samples & Osterloo


Date/Time: March 25th (Wednesday) at 8:00AM


Math Specialists Team Andrade & Pan | Pizza Lunch item
Math Specialists Team Andrade & Pan | Pizza Lunch
$25

Starting bid

1 winner and can bring 3 friends
Date/Time: TBD

Kindergarten Louis| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 1 item
Kindergarten Louis| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 1
$25

Starting bid

2 winners per Kindergarten Classroom


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

Kindergarten Louis| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 2 item
Kindergarten Louis| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 2
$25

Starting bid

2 winners per Kindergarten Classroom


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

Kindergarten Maloney| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 1 item
Kindergarten Maloney| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 1
$25

Starting bid

2 winners per Kindergarten Classroom


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

Kindergarten Maloney| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 2 item
Kindergarten Maloney| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 2
$25

Starting bid

2 winners per Kindergarten Classroom


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

Kindergarten Manrique| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 1 item
Kindergarten Manrique| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 1
$25

Starting bid

2 winners per Kindergarten Classroom


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

Kindergarten Manrique| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 2 item
Kindergarten Manrique| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 2
$25

Starting bid

2 winners per Kindergarten Classroom


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

Kindergarten Nethercoe|Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 1 item
Kindergarten Nethercoe|Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 1
$25

Starting bid

2 winners per Kindergarten Classroom


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

Kindergarten Nethercoe|Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 2 item
Kindergarten Nethercoe|Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 2
$25

Starting bid

2 winners per Kindergarten Classroom


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

First Grade Alvarez| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 1 item
First Grade Alvarez| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 1
$25

Starting bid

2 winners per First Grade Classroom


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

First Grade Alvarez| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 2 item
First Grade Alvarez| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 2
$25

Starting bid

2 winners per First Grade Classroom


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

First Grade Aycock| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 1 item
First Grade Aycock| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 1
$25

Starting bid

2 winners per First Grade Classroom


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

First Grade Aycock| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 2 item
First Grade Aycock| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 2
$25

Starting bid

2 winners per First Grade Classroom


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

First Grade Bertram | Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 1 item
First Grade Bertram | Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 1
$25

Starting bid

2 winners per First Grade Classroom


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

First Grade Bertram | Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 2 item
First Grade Bertram | Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 2
$25

Starting bid

2 winners per First Grade Classroom


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

First Grade Quinn| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 1 item
First Grade Quinn| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 1
$25

Starting bid

2 winners per First Grade Classroom


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

First Grade Quinn| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 2 item
First Grade Quinn| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher Winner 2
$25

Starting bid

2 winners per First Grade Classroom


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

Second Grade Scottti | Pizza Lunch & Wacky Science item
Second Grade Scottti | Pizza Lunch & Wacky Science
$25

Starting bid

1 winner and can bring 2 friends


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

Second Grade Considine | Before School Donuts item
Second Grade Considine | Before School Donuts
$25

Starting bid

1 winner per Second Grade Classroom


Date/Time: A.M. (a date will be coming)

Second Grade Engeldahl | Before School Donuts item
Second Grade Engeldahl | Before School Donuts
$25

Starting bid

1 winner per Second Grade Classroom


Date/Time: A.M. (a date will be coming)

Second Grade Jimenez | Before School Donuts item
Second Grade Jimenez | Before School Donuts
$25

Starting bid

1 winner per Second Grade Classroom


Date/Time: A.M. (a date will be coming)

Second Grade Spear | Before School Donuts item
Second Grade Spear | Before School Donuts
$25

Starting bid

1 winner per Second Grade Classroom


Date/Time: A.M. (a date will be coming)

Second Grade Velez | Before School Donuts item
Second Grade Velez | Before School Donuts
$25

Starting bid

1 winner per Second Grade Classroom


Date/Time: A.M. (a date will be coming)

Third Grade Avery| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher item
Third Grade Avery| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher
$25

Starting bid

1 winner per Third Grade Classroom and can bring 1 friend


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

Third Grade Mulligan| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher item
Third Grade Mulligan| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher
$25

Starting bid

1 winner per Third Grade Classroom and can bring 1 friend


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

Third Grade Smith| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher item
Third Grade Smith| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher
$25

Starting bid

1 winner per Third Grade Classroom and can bring 1 friend


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

Third Grade Torne| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher item
Third Grade Torne| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher
$25

Starting bid

1 winner per Third Grade Classroom and can bring 1 friend


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

Third Grade Zoephel| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher item
Third Grade Zoephel| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher
$25

Starting bid

1 winner per Third Grade Classroom and can bring 1 friend


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

Fourth Grade Alexander | Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher item
Fourth Grade Alexander | Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher
$25

Starting bid

1 winner per Fourth Grade Classroom and can bring 2 friends


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

Fourth Grade Neil| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher item
Fourth Grade Neil| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher
$25

Starting bid

1 winner per Fourth Grade Classroom and can bring 2 friends


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

Fourth Grade Chen| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher item
Fourth Grade Chen| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher
$25

Starting bid

1 winner per Fourth Grade Classroom and can bring 2 friends


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

Fourth Grade Dau| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher item
Fourth Grade Dau| Lunch Pizza Party w/ Teacher
$25

Starting bid

1 winner per Fourth Grade Classroom and can bring 2 friends


Date/Time: P.M. (a date will be coming)

Fifth Grade Amundsen | Before School Donuts item
Fifth Grade Amundsen | Before School Donuts
$25

Starting bid

1 winner per Fifth Grade Classroom and can bring 1 friend


Date/Time: A.M. (a date will be coming)

Fifth Grade Borjas | Before School Donuts item
Fifth Grade Borjas | Before School Donuts
$25

Starting bid

1 winner per Fifth Grade Classroom and can bring 1 friend


Date/Time: A.M. (a date will be coming)

Fifth Grade Gaydos | Before School Donuts item
Fifth Grade Gaydos | Before School Donuts
$25

Starting bid

1 winner per Fifth Grade Classroom and can bring 1 friend


Date/Time: A.M. (a date will be coming)

Fifth Grade Rehberg | Before School Donuts item
Fifth Grade Rehberg | Before School Donuts
$25

Starting bid

1 winner per Fifth Grade Classroom and can bring 1 friend


Date/Time: A.M. (a date will be coming)

Fifth Grade Rzepka | Before School Donuts item
Fifth Grade Rzepka | Before School Donuts
$25

Starting bid

1 winner per Fifth Grade Classroom and can bring 1 friend


Date/Time: A.M. (a date will be coming)

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