Beebe Elementary Storefront

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Limited edition custom tumbler! 20oz double-walled tumbler is great for the office, occasional coffee run and in your car while on the go! Keep drinks cold for up to 18 hours and hot for up to 10 hours.
Product: double-walled, copper insulated vacuum sealed and made from all 304 Grade 18/8 stainless steel. BPA and Phthalates free.
Limited edition custom tumbler! 20oz double-walled tumbler is great for the office, occasional coffee run and in your car while on the go! Keep drinks cold for up to 18 hours and hot for up to 10 hours.
Product: double-walled, copper insulated vacuum sealed and made from all 304 Grade 18/8 stainless steel. BPA and Phthalates free.
Limited edition custom tumbler! 20oz double-walled tumbler is great for the office, occasional coffee run and in your car while on the go! Keep drinks cold for up to 18 hours and hot for up to 10 hours.
Product: double-walled, copper insulated vacuum sealed and made from all 304 Grade 18/8 stainless steel. BPA and Phthalates free.
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