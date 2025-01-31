Beech Bash In The Bluegrass 2025 Continuing To Thrive!

$25 PER PERSON including children over 10yrs. The weekend pass grants entry to the event and all activities. Includes all educational seminars, evening events, and meals on selected days with transportation to and from select hotels and Mahr Park. These funds are used in advance of the event to pay for food, supplies, and entertainment. We will be unable to offer a refund.
$25 PER PERSON including children over 10yrs. The weekend pass grants entry to the event and all activities. Includes all educational seminars, evening events, and meals on selected days with transportation to and from select hotels and Mahr Park. These funds are used in advance of the event to pay for food, supplies, and entertainment. We will be unable to offer a refund.
Tax Deductible Suggeseted Additional Donation
$200
$200 Per Person. Thank you in advance for your tax-deductible charitable contribution. These funds are used in advance of the event to pay for food, supplies, and entertainment. We will be unable to offer a refund.
$200 Per Person. Thank you in advance for your tax-deductible charitable contribution. These funds are used in advance of the event to pay for food, supplies, and entertainment. We will be unable to offer a refund.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!