Beech Creek Tortoise Derby

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This ticket will grant you access to the live stream race and supports Sully on his way to victory! Donating also gives you the chance to win a family membership.
Everything included in Back a Tortoise PLUS: Name included in a Race Day Supporters "Facebook post" and entry into a secondary giveaway including possible gifts like gift cards, event tickets, merch, etc.
Everything in Back a Tortoise and Team Supporter PLUS: The privleage of naming Sully's team and recieve personal shoutouts during the live stream.
This ticket will grant you access to the live stream race and supports Chevy on his way to victory! Donating also gives you the chance to win a family membership.
Everything included in Back a Tortoise PLUS: Name included in a Race Day Supporters "Facebook post" and entry into a secondary giveaway including possible gifts like gift cards, event tickets, merch, etc.
Everything in Back a Tortoise and Team Supporter PLUS: The privleage of naming Chevy's team and recieve personal shoutouts during the live stream.
This ticket will grant you access to the live stream race and supports Frankie on his way to victory! Donating also gives you the chance to win a family membership. njoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Everything included in Back a Tortoise PLUS: Name included in a Race Day Supporters "Facebook post" and entry into a secondary giveaway including possible gifts like gift cards, event tickets, merch, etc.
Everything in Back a Tortoise and Team Supporter PLUS: The privleage of naming Chevy's team and recieve personal shoutouts during the live stream.
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