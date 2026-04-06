Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve

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Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve

About this event

Beech Creek Tortoise Derby

11929 Beech St NE

Alliance, OH 44601, USA

Back a Tortoise (Sully)
$5

This ticket will grant you access to the live stream race and supports Sully on his way to victory! Donating also gives you the chance to win a family membership.

Team Supporter (Sully)
$20

Everything included in Back a Tortoise PLUS: Name included in a Race Day Supporters "Facebook post" and entry into a secondary giveaway including possible gifts like gift cards, event tickets, merch, etc.


Name the Team (Sully)
$100

Everything in Back a Tortoise and Team Supporter PLUS: The privleage of naming Sully's team and recieve personal shoutouts during the live stream.

Back a Tortoise (Chevy)
$5

This ticket will grant you access to the live stream race and supports Chevy on his way to victory! Donating also gives you the chance to win a family membership.

Team Supporter (Chevy)
$20

Everything included in Back a Tortoise PLUS: Name included in a Race Day Supporters "Facebook post" and entry into a secondary giveaway including possible gifts like gift cards, event tickets, merch, etc.

Name the Team (Chevy)
$100

Everything in Back a Tortoise and Team Supporter PLUS: The privleage of naming Chevy's team and recieve personal shoutouts during the live stream.

Back a Tortoise (Frankie)
$5

This ticket will grant you access to the live stream race and supports Frankie on his way to victory! Donating also gives you the chance to win a family membership. njoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Team Supporter (Frankie)
$20

Everything included in Back a Tortoise PLUS: Name included in a Race Day Supporters "Facebook post" and entry into a secondary giveaway including possible gifts like gift cards, event tickets, merch, etc.

Name the Team (Frankie)
$100

Everything in Back a Tortoise and Team Supporter PLUS: The privleage of naming Chevy's team and recieve personal shoutouts during the live stream.

Add a donation for Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve

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