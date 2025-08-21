Beef 'N Up Bingo

🎟 Your $35 Ticket Includes:

A mouthwatering brisket dinner with sides, dessert, and one drink ticket

12 bingo games (with a few surprises along the way!)

A dauber to mark your winning numbers

💰 Cash Prizes, Silent Auction & Raffles

Bring your lucky charm and join the excitement as we play for cash prizes and special raffles throughout the night.

🤠 Western-Themed Costume Contest

Dress in your best cowboy, cowgirl, or western gear for a chance to win big in the costume contest!

This is an adults-only event