Beefsteak and Tricky Tray 2026

Hosted by
About this event
MUST HAVE A DINNER TICKET TO PURCHASE!
$40.00 ($50.00 Value) Includes:
Level 1 Green: 4 sheets
Level 2 Yellow: 4 sheets
Level 3 Orange: 5 tickets
Mega Blue: 3 tickets
Pick up ticket bundles at the event when you check in.
These WILL NOT be available at the event!
Ticket prices at the event:
Level 1 (Green): 1 sheet for $5 or 4 sheets for $15
Level 2 (Yellow): 1 sheet for $7 or 4 sheets for $20
Level 3 (Orange): 5 tickets for $5
Mega (Blue): 3 tickets for $10
General admission will get you all you can eat beefsteak, fries, salad, and fixings and all you can drink beer, soda, and wine.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!