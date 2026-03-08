Beefsteak and Tricky Tray 2026

MUST HAVE A DINNER TICKET TO PURCHASE!



$40.00 ($50.00 Value) Includes:

Level 1 Green: 4 sheets

Level 2 Yellow: 4 sheets

Level 3 Orange: 5 tickets

Mega Blue: 3 tickets



Pick up ticket bundles at the event when you check in.



These WILL NOT be available at the event!



Ticket prices at the event:



Level 1 (Green): 1 sheet for $5 or 4 sheets for $15

Level 2 (Yellow): 1 sheet for $7 or 4 sheets for $20

Level 3 (Orange): 5 tickets for $5

Mega (Blue): 3 tickets for $10