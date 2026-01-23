Beehive Coop
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Beehive Coop

About this event

Sales closed

Beehive Co-op’s Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3407 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, USA

TREK House Pilates + Massage (#10) item
TREK House Pilates + Massage (#10)
$86

Starting bid

Trek House Pilates (5 class passes + Massage at West U Wellness. Fair Market Value: $296 (Click on the flyer image for details)

Shisler & Taylor Pediatric Dentistry Package (#11) item
Shisler & Taylor Pediatric Dentistry Package (#11)
$100

Starting bid

$450 towards dental services at Shisler & Taylor Pediatric Dentristy. Fair Market Value: 450 (Click on the flyer image for details)

Children's Museum + Burger Joint (#12) item
Children's Museum + Burger Joint (#12)
$35

Starting bid

4 Guest passes to the Children’s Museum

+

$50 Gift Card from The Burger Joint. Fair Market Value: $118(Click on the flyer image for details)

Houston Arboretum + Little Beakers (#13) item
Houston Arboretum + Little Beakers (#13)
$40

Starting bid

Houston Arboretum Membership

+ Little Beakers Lab. Fair Market Value: $135. (Click on the flyer image for details)

Nature Discovery Center + Little Beakers (#14) item
Nature Discovery Center + Little Beakers (#14)
$35

Starting bid

Nature Discovery Center: Wildlife Family Membership (1 year) + Little Beakers: 1 pass to 1-hour lab. Fair Market Value: $100. (Click on the flyer image for details)

Houston Botanic Garden (#15) item
Houston Botanic Garden (#15)
$36

Starting bid

Houston Botanic Garden:

1 year Family Membership+ River Oaks Donuts: $20 Gift card. Fair Market Value: $120+. (Click on the flyer image for details)

Glassell Junior School + Amy’s Ice Cream (#16) item
Glassell Junior School + Amy’s Ice Cream (#16)
$90

Starting bid

Glassell Junior School (the

children’s art school of the MFAH) 1 week Summer Camp

plus 2 Small Amy’s Ice Cream gift certificates.

Fair Market Value: $300(Click on the flyer image for details)

Birthday Bonanza (#17) item
Birthday Bonanza (#17)
$85

Starting bid

Ballooms: double-digit yard balloon number +

Mad Potter: $50 +

Amy’s Ice Cream: 2 small ice creams. Fair Market Value: $275. (Click on the flyer image for details)

ZOOrific Family Fun (#18) item
ZOOrific Family Fun (#18)
$95

Starting bid

Houston Zoo: Family membership (1 year)

+

Little Beakers: $50 toward Camp or Birthday Party.

Fair Market Value: $289. (Click on the flyer image for details)

Breakaway Speed Sports Training (#19) item
Breakaway Speed Sports Training (#19)
$55

Starting bid

Breakaway Speed Sports Training: 8 speed and

agility group training sessions.

Fair Market Value: $180. (Click on the flyer image for details)

Breakaway Speed Sports Training (#20) item
Breakaway Speed Sports Training (#20)
$55

Starting bid

Breakaway Speed Sports Training: 8 speed and

agility group training sessions.

Fair Market Value: $180. (Click on the flyer image for details)

Houston Swim Club + Little Beakers + Chick-Fil-A (#21) item
Houston Swim Club + Little Beakers + Chick-Fil-A (#21)
$40

Starting bid

$100 to Houston Swim Club + $25 toward Camp at Little Beakers + your choice of 5 brownies, Icedream cups or cookies at Chick-Fil-A.

Fair Market Value: $135. (Click on the flyer image for details)

Contemporary Craft + Cavo Coffee (#22) item
Contemporary Craft + Cavo Coffee (#22)
$50

Starting bid

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft: 1-year Household membership + Cavo Coffee: $50 Gift Certificate

Fair Market Value: $175 (Click on the flyer image for details)

Summer Sanity No. 4: Colonial Park Season Pass (#23) item
Summer Sanity No. 4: Colonial Park Season Pass (#23)
$100

Starting bid

Colonial Park Season Pass for up to four family members. Fair Market Value: $320. (Click on the flyer image for details)

Family Road Trip: Dewberry Farms & Raising Canes (#24) item
Family Road Trip: Dewberry Farms & Raising Canes (#24)
$45

Starting bid

Dewberry Farm: 4 Admission Passes to 2026 Spring Fest + Raising Canes: 4 Box Combos and swag.

Fair Market Value: $150. (Click on the flyer image for details)

Pamper Her (#25) item
Pamper Her (#25)
$150

Starting bid

HERMOSA HAIR SALON: Cut & Blowdry + McHUGH TEA ROOM: $50 + LeMEL DESIGNS: $200.

Fair Market Value: $495. (Click on the flyer image for details)

Motion dance center + Little Beakers Lab (#26) item
Motion dance center + Little Beakers Lab (#26)
$65

Starting bid

Motion Dance Center: Two 45-min Private Lesson + Little Beakers: $25 certificate for Camp or Party. Fair Market Value: $210. (Click on the flyer image for details)

Little Gym + Dandelion Cafe (#27) item
Little Gym + Dandelion Cafe (#27)
$60

Starting bid

Little Gym: 1 week camps+ Dandelion Cafe: $30.

Fair Market Value: $280. (Click on the flyer image for details)

Goodsmith Homecare & Repair (#29) item
Goodsmith Homecare & Repair (#29)
$75

Starting bid

Goldsmith Home Care Repair credit. Fair Market Value: $500. (Click on the flyer image for details)

Natural Bridge Caverns + Chick-Fil-A (#30) item
Natural Bridge Caverns + Chick-Fil-A (#30)
$35

Starting bid

Natural Bridge Caverns: 2 Discovery Tour Tickets

+

Chick-Fil-A: Nuggets or Chicken Sandwich with Fries x5

Fair Market Value: $110. (Click on the flyer image for details)

Beat the Bomb (#31) item
Beat the Bomb (#31)
$90

Starting bid

1-hour session for 4-6 people at Beat the Bomb.

Fair Market Value: $300. (Click on the flyer image for details)

AD Players Theater + Hungry's (#32) item
AD Players Theater + Hungry's (#32)
$85

Starting bid

AD Players Theater: 2 tickets any production in 2026

+

Hungry’s: $100 Gift card.

Fair Market Value: $270. (Click on the flyer image for details)

Space Cowboys + Little Matts (#33) item
Space Cowboys + Little Matts (#33)
$40

Starting bid

SPACE COWBOYS: 4 tickets to a 2026 game + LITTLE MATT’S: $50 Gift card

Fair Market Value: $125 (Click on the flyer image for details)

Dig World + Mia's Table (#34) item
Dig World + Mia's Table (#34)
$50

Starting bid

DIG WORLD: 4 General Admission Tickets + MIA’S TABLE: $50 Giftcard

Fair Market Value: $170 (Click on the flyer image for details)

Car Detail + Taste of Texas + Orange Theory (#35) item
Car Detail + Taste of Texas + Orange Theory (#35)
$100

Starting bid

Carriage Glass and Detail: Car wash and wax + Taste of Texas: $100 + Orange Theory: 3 Class Pass

Fair Market Value: $334 (Click on the flyer image for details)

Skydive + Fleet Feet + Black Bear Diner (#36) item
Skydive + Fleet Feet + Black Bear Diner (#36)
$100

Starting bid

SKYDIVE SPACELAND: Tandem Skydiving for 1 + FLEET FEET: $30 + BLACK BEAR DINER: 2 Free Meals

Fair Market Value: $310 (Click on the flyer image for details)

Perot Museum + Chick-Fil-A + La Tazza (#37) item
Perot Museum + Chick-Fil-A + La Tazza (#37)
$60

Starting bid

PEROT MUSEUM of NATURE & SCIENCE: 1 year CORE 5 Membership + CHICK-FIL-A: Breakfast Chicken Biscuit (x5) + LA TAZZA: $25 Gift card

Fair Market Value: $200 (Click on the flyer image for details)

Play Street Museum + Little Matts (#38) item
Play Street Museum + Little Matts (#38)
$25

Starting bid

PLAY STREET MUSEUM: 2 Playtime sessions, sensory kit, and playdo + LITTLE MATT’S: $50 Giftcard

Fair Market Value: $82 (Click on the flyer image for details)

Prelude Music Classes for Children (#39) item
Prelude Music Classes for Children (#39)
$100

Starting bid

Certificate toward enrollment in one of Prelude’s many Music Together classes

Fair Market Value: $342.50 (Click on the flyer image for details)

US Ninja Challenge + Nothing Bundt Cake (#40) item
US Ninja Challenge + Nothing Bundt Cake (#40)
$60

Starting bid

US NINJA CHALLENGE: Host a private birthday party with up to 14 friends. + NOTHING BUNDT CAKE: 10” Cake voucher

Fair Market Value: $400 (Click on the flyer image for details)

Sharkey's Cuts + Tomfoolery Toys (#41) item
Sharkey's Cuts + Tomfoolery Toys (#41)
$40

Starting bid

SHARKEY’S CUTS: 2 Free Haircuts & swag + TOMFOOLERY TOYS: $50 Gift card

Fair Market Value: $130 (Click on the flyer image for details)

Brasserie 19+ Lam Bespoke (#42) item
Brasserie 19+ Lam Bespoke (#42)
$130

Starting bid

Brasserie 19: $250 Gift card + Lam Bespoke: $100+ Coffee table book, pair of candlesticks

Fair Market Value: $430 (Click on the flyer image for details)

St Bernard and Cottage Grocery (#43) item
St Bernard and Cottage Grocery (#43)
$165

Starting bid

St. Bernard: $500 Giftcard + Cottage Grocery: $50 Giftcard

Fair Market Value: $550 (Click on the flyer image for details)

Yoga Six +River Oaks Donuts + 4WD Coffee (#44) item
Yoga Six +River Oaks Donuts + 4WD Coffee (#44)
$60

Starting bid

Yoga Six: 1 Month Unlimited Pass & Mat + River Oaks Donuts: $20 Giftcard + 4WD Coffee

Fair Market Value: $430 (Click on the flyer image for details)

Dr Angela Sturm skincare + Jon Hart travel case (#45) item
Dr Angela Sturm skincare + Jon Hart travel case (#45)
$130

Starting bid

Dr. Angela Sturm: Skin care products developed by renowned Houston Plastic Surgeon + Monogram Shop: Jon Hart travel kit, monogram included

Fair Market Value: $430 (Click on the flyer image for details)

GLO2 Facial + Gorjana jewelry (#46) item
GLO2 Facial + Gorjana jewelry (#46)
$120

Starting bid

ORANGE TWIST: GLO2 FACIAL + GORJANA: $150 Giftcard

Fair Market Value: $400 (Click on the flyer image for details)

Houston Symphony + Uchi (#47) item
Houston Symphony + Uchi (#47)
$135

Starting bid

2 premium tickets to a Houston Symphony Classical or Bank of America POPS Series Concerts at Jones Hall and $150 Uchi or Uchiko gift card.

Fair Market Value: $450 (Click on the flyer image for details)

Hamilton Shirts + Baileson Brewery (#48) item
Hamilton Shirts + Baileson Brewery (#48)
$112

Starting bid

Hamilton Shirts: 1 Custom Shirt + Baileson Brewery: $30

Fair Market Value: $375 (Click on the flyer image for details)

CBD Wellness Basket (#49) item
CBD Wellness Basket (#49)
$60

Starting bid

CBD Wellness Basket from Root

Fair Market Value: $206 (Click on the flyer image for details)

Kids garden + Little Beakers + La Tazza (#50) item
Kids garden + Little Beakers + La Tazza (#50)
$50

Starting bid

KIDS GARDEN: Free registration + $100 Giftcard + LITTLE BEAKERS: $50 Certificate for Camp or Party + LA TAZZA: $25 Giftcard

Fair Market Value: $175 (Click on the flyer image for details)

Original Art by Stefania Gulmini (#51) item
Original Art by Stefania Gulmini (#51)
$75

Starting bid

About the artwork: ‘Pansies I’ is a piece born from my current fascination with the surprising shapes of these peculiar flowers and to me they symbolize the diversity of all our kids that are honored at Beehive Co-op Preschool.

Fair Market Value: PRICELESS (Click on the flyer image for details)

Music from Amy Lauro (#52) item
Music from Amy Lauro (#52)
$45

Starting bid

Live Piano Music for your next live event or private party ($150 value) Or 2 free piano classes at your home with the purchase of two more ($220 value)

Fair Market Value: $150 or $220 (Click on the flyer image for details)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!