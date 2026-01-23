Beehive Co-op’s Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Trek House Pilates (5 class passes + Massage at West U Wellness. Fair Market Value: $296 (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
$450 towards dental services at Shisler & Taylor Pediatric Dentristy. Fair Market Value: 450 (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
4 Guest passes to the Children’s Museum
+
$50 Gift Card from The Burger Joint. Fair Market Value: $118(Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
Houston Arboretum Membership
+ Little Beakers Lab. Fair Market Value: $135. (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
Nature Discovery Center: Wildlife Family Membership (1 year) + Little Beakers: 1 pass to 1-hour lab. Fair Market Value: $100. (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
Houston Botanic Garden:
1 year Family Membership+ River Oaks Donuts: $20 Gift card. Fair Market Value: $120+. (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
Glassell Junior School (the
children’s art school of the MFAH) 1 week Summer Camp
plus 2 Small Amy’s Ice Cream gift certificates.
Fair Market Value: $300(Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
Ballooms: double-digit yard balloon number +
Mad Potter: $50 +
Amy’s Ice Cream: 2 small ice creams. Fair Market Value: $275. (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
Houston Zoo: Family membership (1 year)
+
Little Beakers: $50 toward Camp or Birthday Party.
Fair Market Value: $289. (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
Breakaway Speed Sports Training: 8 speed and
agility group training sessions.
Fair Market Value: $180. (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
Breakaway Speed Sports Training: 8 speed and
agility group training sessions.
Fair Market Value: $180. (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
$100 to Houston Swim Club + $25 toward Camp at Little Beakers + your choice of 5 brownies, Icedream cups or cookies at Chick-Fil-A.
Fair Market Value: $135. (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
Houston Center for Contemporary Craft: 1-year Household membership + Cavo Coffee: $50 Gift Certificate
Fair Market Value: $175 (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
Colonial Park Season Pass for up to four family members. Fair Market Value: $320. (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
Dewberry Farm: 4 Admission Passes to 2026 Spring Fest + Raising Canes: 4 Box Combos and swag.
Fair Market Value: $150. (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
HERMOSA HAIR SALON: Cut & Blowdry + McHUGH TEA ROOM: $50 + LeMEL DESIGNS: $200.
Fair Market Value: $495. (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
Motion Dance Center: Two 45-min Private Lesson + Little Beakers: $25 certificate for Camp or Party. Fair Market Value: $210. (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
Little Gym: 1 week camps+ Dandelion Cafe: $30.
Fair Market Value: $280. (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
Goldsmith Home Care Repair credit. Fair Market Value: $500. (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
Natural Bridge Caverns: 2 Discovery Tour Tickets
+
Chick-Fil-A: Nuggets or Chicken Sandwich with Fries x5
Fair Market Value: $110. (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
1-hour session for 4-6 people at Beat the Bomb.
Fair Market Value: $300. (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
AD Players Theater: 2 tickets any production in 2026
+
Hungry’s: $100 Gift card.
Fair Market Value: $270. (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
SPACE COWBOYS: 4 tickets to a 2026 game + LITTLE MATT’S: $50 Gift card
Fair Market Value: $125 (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
DIG WORLD: 4 General Admission Tickets + MIA’S TABLE: $50 Giftcard
Fair Market Value: $170 (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
Carriage Glass and Detail: Car wash and wax + Taste of Texas: $100 + Orange Theory: 3 Class Pass
Fair Market Value: $334 (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
SKYDIVE SPACELAND: Tandem Skydiving for 1 + FLEET FEET: $30 + BLACK BEAR DINER: 2 Free Meals
Fair Market Value: $310 (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
PEROT MUSEUM of NATURE & SCIENCE: 1 year CORE 5 Membership + CHICK-FIL-A: Breakfast Chicken Biscuit (x5) + LA TAZZA: $25 Gift card
Fair Market Value: $200 (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
PLAY STREET MUSEUM: 2 Playtime sessions, sensory kit, and playdo + LITTLE MATT’S: $50 Giftcard
Fair Market Value: $82 (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
Certificate toward enrollment in one of Prelude’s many Music Together classes
Fair Market Value: $342.50 (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
US NINJA CHALLENGE: Host a private birthday party with up to 14 friends. + NOTHING BUNDT CAKE: 10” Cake voucher
Fair Market Value: $400 (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
SHARKEY’S CUTS: 2 Free Haircuts & swag + TOMFOOLERY TOYS: $50 Gift card
Fair Market Value: $130 (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
Brasserie 19: $250 Gift card + Lam Bespoke: $100+ Coffee table book, pair of candlesticks
Fair Market Value: $430 (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
St. Bernard: $500 Giftcard + Cottage Grocery: $50 Giftcard
Fair Market Value: $550 (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
Yoga Six: 1 Month Unlimited Pass & Mat + River Oaks Donuts: $20 Giftcard + 4WD Coffee
Fair Market Value: $430 (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
Dr. Angela Sturm: Skin care products developed by renowned Houston Plastic Surgeon + Monogram Shop: Jon Hart travel kit, monogram included
Fair Market Value: $430 (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
ORANGE TWIST: GLO2 FACIAL + GORJANA: $150 Giftcard
Fair Market Value: $400 (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
2 premium tickets to a Houston Symphony Classical or Bank of America POPS Series Concerts at Jones Hall and $150 Uchi or Uchiko gift card.
Fair Market Value: $450 (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
Hamilton Shirts: 1 Custom Shirt + Baileson Brewery: $30
Fair Market Value: $375 (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
CBD Wellness Basket from Root
Fair Market Value: $206 (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
KIDS GARDEN: Free registration + $100 Giftcard + LITTLE BEAKERS: $50 Certificate for Camp or Party + LA TAZZA: $25 Giftcard
Fair Market Value: $175 (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
About the artwork: ‘Pansies I’ is a piece born from my current fascination with the surprising shapes of these peculiar flowers and to me they symbolize the diversity of all our kids that are honored at Beehive Co-op Preschool.
Fair Market Value: PRICELESS (Click on the flyer image for details)
Starting bid
Live Piano Music for your next live event or private party ($150 value) Or 2 free piano classes at your home with the purchase of two more ($220 value)
Fair Market Value: $150 or $220 (Click on the flyer image for details)
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