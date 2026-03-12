Massaro Community Farm

Hosted by

Massaro Community Farm

About this event

Beekeeping Workshops 2026

41 Ford Rd

Woodbridge, CT 06525, USA

March 21 - Equipment/Package or Nuc Installation
$10

We'll discuss and prepare for Package or Nuc installation; also early season feeding.  Plus, we'll talk about pest development in the wake of changing weather patterns.  Bring all your equipment questions!

April 18- 9AM - Queen health; feeding to build the colony
$10

We'll perform a hive inspection, and examine for healthy vs unhealthy brood pattern. We'll guide on how to determine queen health, check bee food supply during the 'honey flow' and what to look for as your colony builds up.


May 2-9AM- Healthy brood; making a resource nuc
$10

We'll perform a routine hive inspection. We'll evaluate the brood pattern and look for swarm cells. We'll perform the first mite wash of the season and go through making a resource nuc for your bee yard., checking honey flow and supering.

May 23-9AM- Preventing a swarm; observing the honey flow
$10

We'll perform routine hive inspections and evaluate colony health during the 'honey flow' season. We'll likely perform a mite check/wash and discuss treatments available.

June 20-9AM - Monitoring colony strength; inspection & pest
$10

We'll perform routine hive inspections, checking on overall colony health & strength with treatment, as needed.


July 18-9AM- Honey supering; making splits
$10

We'll perform routine hive inspections ensuring strong health as varroa mites tend to peak . Mite wash and treatment to keep hives free of disease as they prepare to raise winter bees.

August 15-9AM - Prep for winter and ways to feed
$10

We'll assess food/honey storage and move frames around as necessary to ensure hives are healthy. We'll also go over ways to feed your hives as they prepare for cooler weather.

September 19-AM- Honey harvest & the hive's winter food
$10

Hive inspection includes evaluating colony health, possibly combining weak hives to ensure survival. Critical to stay on top of hive health and food supply as hive begins to contract and lay winter bees.

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