Beekeeping Workshops 2026

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About this event
We'll perform a hive inspection, and examine for healthy vs unhealthy brood pattern. We'll guide on how to determine queen health, check bee food supply during the 'honey flow' and what to look for as your colony builds up.
We'll perform a routine hive inspection. We'll evaluate the brood pattern and look for swarm cells. We'll perform the first mite wash of the season and go through making a resource nuc for your bee yard., checking honey flow and supering.
We'll perform routine hive inspections and evaluate colony health during the 'honey flow' season. We'll likely perform a mite check/wash and discuss treatments available.
We'll perform routine hive inspections, checking on overall colony health & strength with treatment, as needed.
We'll perform routine hive inspections ensuring strong health as varroa mites tend to peak . Mite wash and treatment to keep hives free of disease as they prepare to raise winter bees.
We'll assess food/honey storage and move frames around as necessary to ensure hives are healthy. We'll also go over ways to feed your hives as they prepare for cooler weather.
Hive inspection includes evaluating colony health, possibly combining weak hives to ensure survival. Critical to stay on top of hive health and food supply as hive begins to contract and lay winter bees.
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