Sustainable Princeton
Beer & Garden Sponsorship 2025
301 N Harrison St
Princeton, NJ 08540, USA
Keg Sponsor
$10,000
Exclusive logo placement as Keg Sponsor on the website
Social media mentions
Prominent event signage
Option for booth presence
Exclusive logo placement as Keg Sponsor on the website
Social media mentions
Prominent event signage
Option for booth presence
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Pitcher Sponsor
$3,500
Name and logo on event signage and website
Social media mention
Opportunity to host an educational booth
Name and logo on event signage and website
Social media mention
Opportunity to host an educational booth
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Pint Sponsor
$1,500
Name and logo listed on event signage and website
Recognition and tag on social media
Video interview for social media
Name and logo listed on event signage and website
Recognition and tag on social media
Video interview for social media
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Half Pint Sponsor
$500
Name and logo listed on event signage and website
Recognition and tag on social media with a dedicated photo
Name and logo listed on event signage and website
Recognition and tag on social media with a dedicated photo
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Taster Sponsor
$250
Name listed on event signage and website
Recognition and tag on social media
Name listed on event signage and website
Recognition and tag on social media
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout