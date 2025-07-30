Beer & Garden Sponsorship 2025

301 N Harrison St

Princeton, NJ 08540, USA

Keg Sponsor item
Keg Sponsor
$10,000
  • Exclusive logo placement as Keg Sponsor on the website
  • Social media mentions
  • Prominent event signage
  • Option for booth presence 
Pitcher Sponsor item
Pitcher Sponsor
$3,500
  • Name and logo on event signage and website
  • Social media mention
  • Opportunity to host an educational booth
Pint Sponsor item
Pint Sponsor
$1,500
  • Name and logo listed on event signage and website
  • Recognition and tag on social media
  • Video interview for social media
Half Pint Sponsor item
Half Pint Sponsor
$500
  • Name and logo listed on event signage and website
  • Recognition and tag on social media with a dedicated photo
Taster Sponsor item
Taster Sponsor
$250
  • Name listed on event signage and website
  • Recognition and tag on social media
