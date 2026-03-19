Silver Creek Athletic Booster Club, Inc.

Hosted by

Silver Creek Athletic Booster Club, Inc.

About this event

Beer - Cider -Wine Fundraiser Tour 2026

23 Jackson St

Silver Creek, NY 14136, USA

Bus 1
$85


includes transportation to 4 stops with 4 tastings
5 & 20 Spirits & Brewing, Heritage, Courtyard, Diftwood,Yori,Arundel Cellars & brewing Co,
Stops subject to change

Bus 2
$85


includes transportation to 4 stops with4 tastings
21 Brix, 5 & 20 Spirits & Brewery, Arundel,Courtyard,Yori
Stops subject to change

Dice Run
$10

Take a chance!

Roll Dice at each designated winery. The person with the most points at the end of event wins a prize.

Add a donation for Silver Creek Athletic Booster Club, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!