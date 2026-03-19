Beer - Cider -Wine Fundraiser Tour 2026

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About this event
includes transportation to 4 stops with 4 tastings
5 & 20 Spirits & Brewing, Heritage, Courtyard, Diftwood,Yori,Arundel Cellars & brewing Co,
Stops subject to change
includes transportation to 4 stops with4 tastings
21 Brix, 5 & 20 Spirits & Brewery, Arundel,Courtyard,Yori
Stops subject to change
Take a chance!
Roll Dice at each designated winery. The person with the most points at the end of event wins a prize.
$
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