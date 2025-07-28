Beer Fest "GOLD" Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
What’s a Beer Fest Silent Auction without a legendary beer basket? This one brings the party with a unique collectible retro PBR cooler packed full of beer—perfect for your next backyard hangout or tailgate takeover. Cheers to bidding and sipping!
Donated by Joe Ciler
Market Value $200
Get ready for a flavor fest with this Falls Brand Smoked Sausage Sampler Pack! Featuring six mouthwatering varieties—Basque Chorizo, Mild Smoked, Hot Smoked, Jalapeño Cheese, Polish, and Franks—you’ll get three 1.5-pound packages of each, for a total of 18 packages of smoky, savory goodness. Perfect for grilling, sharing, and savoring every bite!
Donated by Falls Brand Independent Meat
Market Value $190
For nearly a decade, Beer Fest was a cherished tradition for Richard and Anna Marie Whitlock. Each year, they traveled from Utah to Twin Falls, kayaking, dining at Elevation 486 on Friday, and hitting Rudy’s and Beer Fest on Saturday, always surrounded by friends and laughter.
In loving memory of Anna, this package celebrates her spirit with gift certificates to Elevation 486, AWOL Kayak Rentals, and Rudy’s, a bottle of her favorite wine with two glasses, and a collection of DoTerra products she once shared with others. A handmade western-style leather purse completes the tribute, blending elegance with heart.
Rest in peace, dear Anna. The world shines less brightly without your smile, but your memory lights the way.
Donated by her husband Richard, family and friends.
Market Value: $400
Party hard, recover smart! This Recovery Tool Kit has your back the morning after. Rehydrate with LMNT, then book your bounce-back sessions in the Sauna, Salt Cave, and NovoThor. You’ll go from wiped out to wonderfully refreshed in no time!
Donated by Float Magic
Market Value of $320
The Associated DR10 Complete RTR Kit packs big-time thrills in a medium-sized box! Built for no-prep drag racing and perfect for the Street Eliminator class, it’s ready to throw down on the blacktop. Everything you need to go toe-to-toe with the track outlaws—just charge it up and let it rip!
Donated by: Almosta Ranch RC
Market Value $375.99
Where else but Beer Fest can you score a once-in-a-lifetime experience like this? It’s the real deal, Bwana!
You and your companions will head to Africa to test your hunting prowess on a true safari, creating memories (and stories) for a lifetime.
Pack your sense of adventure—this is the wild side of winning!
Donated by Numzaan Safaris and Intermountain Taxidermy
Market Value $8,050
Turn your skin into a canvas of self-expression with a $300 gift certificate to Warm Art Tattoo & Body Piercing, plus some awesome swag from this beloved local shop. Whether it’s your first piece or another chapter in your story, this package is all about making your mark—literally!
Donated by Warm Art Tattoo & Body Piercing and Rotarians
Market Value $500
Some call it clutter, we call it class in a case. This stylish decorative trunk is packed with treasures: a couple of bottles of whiskey, glasses with cigar notches, a sleek martini shaker set, and more. Whether you're a collector or a connoisseur, this “junk” is the kind you'll want to keep around. Cheers to good taste!
Donated By Gowan Realty
Market Value: $250
Planning a corporate event, wedding, family reunion, or just a massive party for the fun of it? This package has you covered with a mouthwatering pulled pork meal plus 2 side dishes for 40 people. (Drinks not included.)
Delivery is available within 25 miles of Twin Falls, and scheduling in advance is a must—Big Fatty’s books out months ahead because the food is that good!
Want a preview of the flavor? Head to the Big Fatty’s trailer at Beer Fest and try the legendary pulled pork nachos. Warning: one bite and you’ll be hooked!
Donated By: Big Fatty's BBQ
Market Value: $900
(Picture is for illustration and does not reflect the final presentation of product.)
Who says grown-ups can’t have big-kid fun? The 1/10 Mammoth XP 2WD Desert Truck is built for speed, power, and serious play. With brushless performance and a rugged design, this RTR beast is perfect for intermediate to experienced bashers who are ready to tear it up—no assembly required!
Donated by Almosta Ranch
Market Value $299.99
Calling all beer lovers and nostalgia buffs! This collector-worthy basket features unique collectible memorabilia from the golden age of beer—Hamm’s, Schlitz, Miller High Life, and Coors— including mugs, signage, and even a collectible model truck. And to top it off, enjoy a $25 gift card to Koto Brewing Co., where the love of beer lives on. Cheers to old-school cool and craft brew charm!
Donated by Michelle Kolar
Market Value $200
Get ready to soak, splash, and road trip in style! This getaway package includes 4 passes to Lava Hot Springs Hot Pools/Swimming Pool, plus all your road trip essentials—like snacks, towels, beach rug, and a $50 gas gift card. Just grab your swimsuit and hit the road for some hot spring fun!
Donated by Lava Hot Springs Foundation & Rotarians
Market Value: $250
Calling all Christmas enthusiasts! If “Ginger” makes you think gingerbread, not ginger beer—this one’s for you! This charming light-up Gingerbread House is ready to sweeten your holiday décor and sprinkle some magic on your season.
Donated by: St. Luke's Foundation
Market Value $250
Trunks have come a long way—from ancient home storage to medieval travel companions and elegant cargo for ocean voyages. Today, they’re just as charming—especially when filled to the brim with treasures like this one! Inside this decorative trunk, you’ll find two bottles of wine, a bottle opener, wine stopper, serving boards, and more. A perfect blend of history, hospitality, and happy hour.
Donated By Gowan Realty
Market Value: $225
Fore the bold and the fabulous! Whether you're a lady of the links or man enough to rock pink with pride, this basket is bringing the fun to the fairway. Includes:
🏌️♀️ Rounds of Golf & Cart from Jerome Country Club
💗 12 pink Nitro golf balls
👑 "Queen of the Greens" ball markers
🎀 15-piece pink golf accessory kit
🧰 Golf Truck Organizer
Because supporting 2nd base never looked this good!
Donated by Jerome Country Club & Rotarians
Market Value $200
(Picture is for illustration and does not reflect the final presentation of product.)
Surround yourself with serenity! This basket is packed with Plant Therapy essentials including essential oils, soothing lotions, a relaxing diffuser, a soft loofah, a calming candle, a tumbler, and more. Everything you need to unwind, recharge, and indulge in a little pure self-care.
Donated by Plant Therapy
Market Value $200
With 48 one-pound packages, you can enjoy this thick-sliced Falls Brand treat for a whole year. (Or fry it all and treat your your friends to an epic bacon binge!) Either way, you’ll be hooked on Falls Brand bacon for life.
Donated by Falls Brand Independent Meat
Market Value: $450
It's a kicka** basket from your favorite local hot rod eatery. It's more than good food, it's an attitude. Basket includes Gift Certificates, Bottle of Wine, Assorted Beers, GPS integrated Dashboard Camera, Swag, and more!
Donated by Guppies Hot Rod Grille & Rotarians
Market Value $250
This garden-lover’s dream pot is packed with everything you need to dig in and make something beautiful! Includes a bag of potting soil, handy gardening tools, a $100 gift card to Sasquatch Central Windsor’s Nursery, and plenty of Windsor’s swag to keep you styling while you plant. From soil to sunshine, this basket’s got you covered!
Donated by Windsor's Nursery & Rotarians
Market Value $223
Get ready to let loose with this wild bundle! Includes a bottle of Dirty Monkey, engraved 40oz tumblers, a ball cap to wear low, and a Zippo lighter with a $50 gift card to engrave it your way. And when the party’s over? We’ve got you covered with 4 Jocko Hydrations to tame the hangover this Monkey is sure to bring.
Donated by IDX Design & Engraving and QRU Nonprofit Organization
Market Value $200
Kick back biker-style with this Pendleton Whiskey and a full lineup of Harley-Davidson drinkware! Includes:
🥃 2 H-D whiskey glasses
🍺 2 H-D beer mugs
🍻 2 H-D pilsners
🍷 2 H-D wine tumblers
Whether it’s whiskey nights or beer-fueled stories after a long ride, this basket is built for legendary toasts and good company. Ride hard, sip smooth.
Donated by Snake Harley-Davidson
Market Value $200
A true blend of art and utility, this locally handcrafted Large Skinner Knife by Meeks Knives (Filer, Idaho) features a Cholla wood handle flecked with opal for a striking, one-of-a-kind look. Complete with a custom leather sheath for safe carrying, this piece is built for adventure and crafted to impress.
Donated by Dennis Tilly
Market Value $225
Since 1956, Jensen Jewelers has been delivering the highest-quality fine jewelry and diamonds across multiple states—and right here in Twin Falls. This breathtaking piece is no exception: a 14K pear-shaped opal and diamond pendant that’s sure to dazzle.
To make it extra special, this package also includes “Love is an Adventure” swag, making it the perfect way to spoil that special someone. Bid big and bring home a little sparkle!
Donated by: Jensen Jewelers
Market Value $900
Been in the dog house lately? We’ve got the ultimate way to win back their heart! This dreamy package includes 6 bottles of wine donated by John and Shela Knerler, a decadent box of chocolates from Fredrickson’s Candy, and a gorgeous flower bouquet from Absolutely Flowers.
To top it all off, enjoy a one-night stay at The Grove Hotel in Boise with a $100 gift certificate to Trillium. Romance, wine, chocolate, and flowers—this basket is basically relationship magic!
Donated by: John & Shela Knerler, Frederickson's Candy, Absolutely Flowers, The Grove Hotel
Market Value: $460
Donated by the gadget gurus at Total Techs, this basket is packed with gear to level up your inner techie! Includes 2 $25 gift cards, a camera doorbell, Bluetooth mouse, Bluetooth keyboard, and a hidden character security camera. It’s the perfect starter kit to geek out and upgrade your space with smart, savvy tech.
Donated by Total Techs
Market Value $250
If you’ve ever driven, hiked, floated, golfed, or biked through the canyon, this view will feel like home. The vibrant colors capture the stunning natural beauty of our local landscape in every brushstroke.
This 16 x 20 oil painting, lovingly hand-painted by local artist Tim Chadd, is a one-of-a-kind piece that brings the canyon’s spirit right to your wall.
Donated by Tammy Billings & Tim Chadd
Market Value $300
For the outdoor enthusiast who wants it all, this basket is a treasure trove of adventure gear! Packed with a coffee percolator, warm-weather mummy sleeping bag, small Okeechobee fishing bag, thermos, Igloo cooler on wheels, trout tackle box, lake/pond tackle box, and more—it’s everything you need to reel in the big one and camp in comfort.
Donated By Wal-Mart Twin Falls
Market Value $500
Give your smile a dazzling upgrade with this dental tooth bleaching package! Includes a custom set of upper and lower bleach trays plus four syringes of professional-grade bleach to help you shine with confidence. Say hello to a brighter, bolder grin!
Donated By Alexander Dental
Market Value $275
Perfect for the job site or your next DIY adventure! This basket comes loaded with Amoth swag, including a tumbler, soft cooler, and ball cap, plus a rugged Dewalt speaker and handy tools to tackle any project. Work hard, play hard, and power through in style!
Donated By Gary Amoth Trucking
Market Value $200
