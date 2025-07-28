Beer Fest "GOLD" Silent Auction

For nearly a decade, Beer Fest was a cherished tradition for Richard and Anna Marie Whitlock. Each year, they traveled from Utah to Twin Falls, kayaking, dining at Elevation 486 on Friday, and hitting Rudy’s and Beer Fest on Saturday, always surrounded by friends and laughter.

In loving memory of Anna, this package celebrates her spirit with gift certificates to Elevation 486, AWOL Kayak Rentals, and Rudy’s, a bottle of her favorite wine with two glasses, and a collection of DoTerra products she once shared with others. A handmade western-style leather purse completes the tribute, blending elegance with heart.

Rest in peace, dear Anna. The world shines less brightly without your smile, but your memory lights the way.





Donated by her husband Richard, family and friends.

Market Value: $400