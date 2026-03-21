Beer Wine Vendor 2026 Foster Old Home Days

Due to increased cost of police presence we need to have with beer & wine, we have adjusted our rate slightly this year!
Due to increased cost of police presence we need to have with beer & wine, we have adjusted our rate slightly this year!
Additional Weekend Wristbands for Fair Admission
$10
All vendors and staff (even if volunteering) are required to pay for and have a ticket or wristband for admission to the fair. Each vendor will receive two (2) weekend wristbands with the purchase of each 10 X 10 space. Vendors may pre-purchase wristbands for admission to the fair for the weekend, in advance. Tickets at the gate are $5 per day or $10 for a weekend wristband (to be purchased prior to the fair or on Friday). Vendors and staff without admission tickets/wristbands will NOT be granted admission to the fair; an admission ticket or wristband must be shown for every entry to the fair.
All vendors and staff (even if volunteering) are required to pay for and have a ticket or wristband for admission to the fair. Each vendor will receive two (2) weekend wristbands with the purchase of each 10 X 10 space. Vendors may pre-purchase wristbands for admission to the fair for the weekend, in advance. Tickets at the gate are $5 per day or $10 for a weekend wristband (to be purchased prior to the fair or on Friday). Vendors and staff without admission tickets/wristbands will NOT be granted admission to the fair; an admission ticket or wristband must be shown for every entry to the fair.
Add a donation for Foster Old Home Days
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!