Veteran Social Club

Hosted by

Veteran Social Club

About this event

Beers and Benefits - Reno!

415 E 4th St

Reno, NV 89512, USA

Veteran Admission
Free

Get some... Beers and Benefits!

Spouse Admission
Free

Get some... Beers and Benefits!

Veteran Service Provider
Free

Table this event and show your support! BYOT for good measure!

Veteran Non Profit
Free

Table this event and show your support! BYOT for good measure!

Beer Sponsor!
$1,000

Sponsor the liquid camaraderie! Logo on the flyers and social media shoutouts!

Food Sponsor!
$1,000

Sponsor the energy that fuels the camaraderie! Logo on the flyers and social media shoutouts!

Event Sponsor!
$2,500

Your own table at the event, VIP placement, social media shoutouts, recognition at event, and a huge VSC thank you!

Add a donation for Veteran Social Club

$

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