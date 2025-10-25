Beers with Santa – Festive Fundraiser for Dallas Founder Lions Club Vision & Service Initiatives

Recognized as the lead event sponsor for Beers with Santa. Includes ten tickets, featured name on event signage, sponsor boards, flyers, and Dallas Founder Lions Club social media. Verbal recognition during the event and a reserved table for guests. This level helps fund a full day of a mobile vision clinic, providing free eye exams and eyeglasses for children in need. Each ticket includes two beers, light snacks, and a visit with Santa. Must be 21 or older to attend.