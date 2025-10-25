Beers with Santa – Festive Fundraiser for Dallas Founder Lions Club Vision & Service Initiatives

640 N Interurban St, Richardson, TX 75081, USA
Each $30 ticket includes two beers, light snacks, and a visit with Santa, with proceeds supporting the Dallas Founder Lions Foundation’s vision and community service projects. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Includes two tickets, recognition on sponsor boards, and a thank-you mention on Dallas Founder Lions Club social media. Each ticket includes two beers, light snacks, and a visit with Santa. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Includes four tickets, name listed on event sponsor boards, and social media recognition. Each ticket includes two beers, light snacks, and a visit with Santa. Proceeds support the Dallas Founder Lions Foundation’s vision care and community service programs. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Includes six tickets, name featured on event sponsor boards, and Dallas Founder Lions Club social media. Verbal recognition during the event. Each ticket includes two beers, light snacks, and a visit with Santa. Proceeds support the Dallas Founder Lions Foundation’s vision care and community service programs. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Recognized as the lead event sponsor for Beers with Santa. Includes ten tickets, featured name on event signage, sponsor boards, flyers, and Dallas Founder Lions Club social media. Verbal recognition during the event and a reserved table for guests. This level helps fund a full day of a mobile vision clinic, providing free eye exams and eyeglasses for children in need. Each ticket includes two beers, light snacks, and a visit with Santa. Must be 21 or older to attend.
