Beers with Santa – Festive Fundraiser for Dallas Founder Lions Club Vision & Service Initiatives

Four Bullets Brewery

640 N Interurban St, Richardson, TX 75081, USA

General Admission
$30

Each $30 ticket includes two beers, light snacks, and a visit with Santa, with proceeds supporting the Dallas Founder Lions Foundation’s vision and community service projects. Must be 21 or older to attend.

North Pole Friend
$150

Includes two tickets, recognition on sponsor boards, and a thank-you mention on Dallas Founder Lions Club social media. Each ticket includes two beers, light snacks, and a visit with Santa. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Santas Helper
$250

Includes four tickets, name listed on event sponsor boards, and social media recognition. Each ticket includes two beers, light snacks, and a visit with Santa. Proceeds support the Dallas Founder Lions Foundation’s vision care and community service programs. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Holiday Cheer
$500

Includes six tickets, name featured on event sponsor boards, and Dallas Founder Lions Club social media. Verbal recognition during the event. Each ticket includes two beers, light snacks, and a visit with Santa. Proceeds support the Dallas Founder Lions Foundation’s vision care and community service programs. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Premier Supporter
$1,000

Recognized as the lead event sponsor for Beers with Santa. Includes ten tickets, featured name on event signage, sponsor boards, flyers, and Dallas Founder Lions Club social media. Verbal recognition during the event and a reserved table for guests. This level helps fund a full day of a mobile vision clinic, providing free eye exams and eyeglasses for children in need. Each ticket includes two beers, light snacks, and a visit with Santa. Must be 21 or older to attend.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing